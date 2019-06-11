What’s On Tonight: ‘Pose’ Is Back In Vogue

FX



Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Ryan Murphy’s drama returns to the sound of revolution. Madonna’s “Vogue” convinces Blanca that the House of Evangelista can go mainstream so she encourages her family to follow their dreams, even as she puts hers on the backburner.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — New acts perform for the judges tonight.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Hannah tried to mend fences between two bitter rivals before a rose ceremony shocker that forces her to rethink the men she’s chosen. Later, she takes the remaining bachelors overseas for a wild trip to Scotland.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Jacqueline reconsiders her approach at Scarlett, taking a hard look at where the magazine stands and how she can take it to the next level.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Smurf confronts a terrifying medical diagnosis while Frankie doubts Craig’s ability to get the job done and J begins to turn on his only ally, Mia.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Abby continues her quest to save Kane while Josephine learns the ropes from Murphy on how to convince the rest of the group she’s Clarke.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — An unlikely ally reveals to Lexi that an Egyptian official has files that could lead her to Farouk. But in order to get to the information, she must enlist Danny in a dangerous plan while lying to him about the source of her lead.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Kelsea Ballerini comes to the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Selena Gomez, Elaine Welteroth, GoldLink featuring Maleek Berry

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tim McGraw, Jon Meacham, Tessa Thompson, Jessie Reyez featuring 6lack

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rachel Maddow, Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mindy Kaling, Adam Scott

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kwame Onwuachi

Conan: Seth Green