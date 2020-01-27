What’s On Tonight: ‘Prodigal Son’ Returns To Solve A Bizarre New Mystery

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Gil and the team worry for Bright’s mental health when a bizarre incident at the precinct prompts an internal affairs investigation.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Owen helps Michelle dig up new information about her sister’s disappearance while the team responds to emergencies at a grain silo and a steak-eating competition.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer becomes overprotective of Coop and Laura when word gets out that Tyrone is back on the streets.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ten more memorable acts from around the globe perform for the judges where four will be sent on to the finale.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Pete takes the 15 remaining women on a cross-country trip to Cleveland where their search for love continues.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lynn makes an unthinkable choice while Jefferson, Anissa, and Jennifer discover that the ASA is now hunting the Pierce family.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shaun and Carly reach a new milestone in their relationship while he works with Reznik at the hospital to treat a terminally ill cancer patient intent on squeezing the most out of his time left.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben and TJ grapple with a set of confusing mythological clues as Michaela is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes bank robbery.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kathy Bates, Cynthia Erivo, Kelsea Ballerini

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael Strahan, Matt Bomer, Nick Thune

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Colin Quinn, Julia Garner, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Jagged Little Pill”, Chris Coleman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Sting, Caitriona Balfe

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charles Yu

Conan: Keegan-Michael Key