What’s On Tonight: ‘Queer Eye’ And ‘Goliath’ Return For Round 2

Queer Eye (Netflix) – The Fab Five are back to give us a dose of happiness in this bleak year America’s living through. The guys travel back down South to makeover a group of new strangers including a church-going woman, a transgender man, and a guy planning a big proposal. Oh, and Antoni cries a lot in this one, you guys.

Goliath (Amazon) – Things get even more intense when Goliath returns for its second season on Amazon Prime. Billy Bob Thornton is back as Billy McBride, the lawyer that just doesn’t know when to quit. After winning the case against his old firm and raking in a ton of cash, McBride is still battling his own demons and he’s found a new enemy: a Mexican drug cartel.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Tandy is on the run from Detective O’Reilly, who’s hunting her for a mysterious reason while Tyrone visits Auntie Clarisse, a Voodoo priestess, to help him understand his gift.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The fight between Mike and JWoww turns nasty which might ruin Mike’s proposal plans. Meanwhile, Ronnie continues his downward spiral and Vinny gets a visit from home.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A snooker player from Ireland, a charming 8-year-old voiceover artist, and a confident young hip hop dancer show off their skill tonight.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – New contestants face off against each other in front of the star-studded judging panel.

Marlon (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Season 2 kicks off with Marlon convincing Ashley to let Zack model for a kid’s athletic line after he’s discovered during a shopping trip to the mall. When the campaign alters the clothes Zack wears during the photo shoot to an outfit with racist undertones, the family tries to get Zack removed from the ads. Later, Marlon offers to be Ashley’s wingman.

The Ranch (Netflix) – The first half of Season 3 debuts at midnight. Say goodbye to Danny Masterson, who was fired from the show after filming just a handful of episodes this season but there’s even better news: someone’s pregnant.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jon Hamm, Lil Rel Howery, G-Eazy featuring Yo Gotti & YBN Nahmir

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chris Pratt, Christina Aguilera

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Natalie Portman, Marc Maron, Alt-J featuring Pusha T

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ed Helms, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Gadsby, Brian Frasier-Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Isla Fisher, Jeremy Renner, Romesh Ranganthan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mike Colter

Conan: Lisa Kudrow, Tom Papa, Jukebox The Ghost