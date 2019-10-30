What’s On Tonight: The Past Comes Back To Haunt ‘Riverdale’ And ‘AHS:1984’

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s Halloween episode is full of hauntings — both real and ghostly. Betty is haunted by her past, Cheryl and Toni are haunted by a ghost at Thistlehouse, and Jughead is haunted by a discovery at Stonewall Prep that might explain why students seem to go missing at the school.

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Some damning information about Camp Redwood’s past comes to light as the campers help out a stranded hitchhiker.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Manning lands in serious trouble for his actions with a recent patient while Dr. Charles fields a surprising revelation from a childhood friend.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Rival alliances go head to head over a powerful player, and one castaway must decide if they are daring enough to take on a risky task after visiting the Island of the Idols.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry decides to throw a huge Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed party against Erica’s wishes while Beverly hires a psychic to investigate the supernatural occurrences happening ever since she brought four antique paintings into the house.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Six celebrities, decked out in increasingly bizarre costumes, take the stage to perform for the judges once again tonight.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB uses The Blair Witch Project to scare the students into not tormenting each other during the school’s annual Halloween parade.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cruz and Severide investigate after an “accidental” fire leaves one elderly woman dead.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — With Lily attending her first Halloween party alone, Mitch and Cam head to the WeHo Halloween Carnival and Phil sets out to finally scare Claire.