What’s On Tonight: Roy Lives Through A Nightmare On ‘Arrow’



Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Roy is haunted by either memories or dreams, and Laurel continues to be hell-bent on avenging her sister’s death. Will these two plot threads intertwine?

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The group is about to be significantly cut down from 20 to 12 as the two best singers and one coach’s pick make it to the next round. Their prize should they go all the way? The pride of winning The Voice and the privilege of donating their souls to Gwen Stefani so that she may feast upon it and the heart of a goat to stave off the aging process for one more year. Because damn, that girl has not changed a bit since “Tragic Kingdom.”

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Former Mad TV standout Bryan Callen guest stars as a sorta sadistic gym teacher who is forced to face Beverly’s wrath when he picks on Adam. John Stockton’s short shorts also make an appearance.

The 100 (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Chancellor Jaha drops in on the other Others and Anya and Clarke are so not besties.

NBC’s Crossover Event (9:00-11:00 p.m.) — Law and Order: SVU and Chicago PD wrap up a multi-jurisdictional pedophilia ring investigation and everyone but me pretends that they’re okay with John Sena playing Antonio Dawson in the Law and Order universe after he played Paul Falsone in the Homicide/Law and Order crossover in the 90s. Sometimes I just don’t get you.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Dre gives his kids the “gift of hunger” while trying to teach them a lesson about how good they have it after they reject his favorite restaurant, The Beef Plantation. And next week, the Johnson family gets a surprise when Child Protective Services stops by the house for a visit.

Nashville (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Rayna goes on Dancing with the Stars but she realizes that she made a big mistake when only Tommy Chong will dance with her. You better get used to seeing Nashville pop up here on Wednesdays, because while I hate country music with the heat of a blue flame, this country fried prime-time soap opera gets me in ways I didn’t know I could be got. Also, Tom Bergeron guest stars.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Butters can’t discern what’s real and what’s taking place in virtual reality, but he damn well knows that he is, at best, everyone’s 6th or 7th favorite cast member.

Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — An overly helpful henchman distracts his boss from laying down some sweet, sweet torture on a dude.

American Horror Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Will Maggie murder Jimmy? Are the Tattlers in deep trouble from Dandy? Does it itch when Kathy Bates’ bearded lady gets all up in Esla’s grill? All will be revealed… well… maybe some.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mike Myers and Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Kimmel; Jennifer Lawrence on Letterman; Steven Wright and Michaela Conlin on Ferguson; Steve Carell on The Daily Show; Channing Tatum and Eddie Redmayne on Fallon; Jack McBrayer and Gael Garcia Bernal on Meyers; and Jessica Chastain on Conan