What's on Tonight: 'Russian Dolls'

Russian Dolls (Lifetime) — Series premiere. Because it incorporates an older generation, the New York Press calls it “surprisingly charming” and somewhat more substantive than “Jersey Shore,” but I found this New York Magazine review much more insightful — and damning. I’m still gonna check out the premiere, though.
Jersey Shore (MTV) — Deena wants to turn last week’s disgusting tongue battle with Pauly into a relationship. How could he say no to this?
Burn Notice (USA) — Gavin Rossdale guest stars. I’ll never understood how he parlayed “Machinehead” and “Everything Zen” into a marriage to Gwen Stefani and an acting career. I’m betting on “deal with Satan.”
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) — Season finale. The top 20 return to reprise their favorite dances before the winner gets crowned.
Extreme Chef (Food) — Season finale. NOOOO!!!! Don’t leave us, “Extreme Chef”! You’ve only just started showing us the extreme side of cooking!
NFL Preseason (ESPN, NFL Network) — ESPN is scheduled to air Seahawks-Chargers, while the NFL Network will drop in on all five preseason games being played tonight. I’ll be tuning in to the Worldwide Leader with the faint hope that Tarvaris Jackson has been magically transformed into an athlete who can throw a football into someone’s hands, perhaps as far as ten, maybe 15 yards downfield.
I’ll never understood how he parlayed “Machinehead” and “Everything Zen” into a marriage to Gwen Stefani and an acting career.
To be fair, “Comedown” and “Glycerine” were pretty awesome too (I can’t think of anything Bush did after Sixteen Stone). Of course, I’d say the more likely reason that Gavin Rossdale has any relevance at all is because apparently he’s the father of greatest dancer of all time and super-hottie Daisy Lowe.
Deena and Pauly making out was like the real life equivalent of Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks in Wet Hot American Summer.
I kept expecting Pauly to be all, “You taste like a meatball. I don’t like you anymore.”
I really need to stop watching that Esquire Daisy Lowe vid at work. By the time the blood starts flowing back to my brain I’ve squandered hours of productivity.
That first ‘r’ in Tarvaris Jackson’s first name might as well be part of a calculus equation considering how much it confuses me.
I’m genuinely curious why ESPN decided to go with Seattle-San Diego tonight. Granted, they’re both playoff teams, but so are Philly-Baltimore. And Philly brings that added “Asobrouhaha” and the Dream Team with it. It just seems an odd programming choice.
/Bitter Ravens fan.
0tarin, please refrain from calling us the ‘Dream Team’. We need everybody to remember we have great talent, but at the end of the day we also have Andy Reid. He will cock it up for us this season.
No mention of Louie and screeners? But what will those anti-screener people moan about?
@Smegga: They all feel too bad for Matt having to rely on Tarvaris Jackson.
/never made playoffs, sobs
Rossdale was quite solid in Constantine.
Guess I’m weird, but I’ll take two new EPA of Louie over a preseason game.
Watching Burn Notice’s opening credits, it struck me: how is it that no one but me has made this connection before?
0tarin; brilliant!
Regarding the Rossdale question… Cool Accent + Cool Name = Success.