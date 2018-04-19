What’s On Tonight: The End Of ‘Scandal’ Is Here

ABC

Scandal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The series finale is here and everyone’s coming out of the shadows. With the team ready to testify to the existence of B613, the Gladiators prepare to make the ultimate sacrifice to take down Jake and Cyrus.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon and Bullock try to solve a string of bank robberies around the city and Tabitha recruits help to defend Barbara after her life is put in danger.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jo steps in mid-operation on a major surgery after Bailey and Meredith are down for the count and Arizona accidentally serves some psychedelic cookies to the board during presentations on Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Prototypes Day.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The house gets lit on some Ron-Ron juice and a girl at the club pushes Ronnie to make a big mistake.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Ben investigates a suspicious case of overfishing while Decker goes to extremes to find his missing mermaid.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sam and Dean try to stop Rowena from sabotaging her safety while Castiel heads to Heaven to recruit some angelic help.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy gets some bad news and Dina starts to freak out about the realities of childbirth during a gender reveal party at the store.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Sheldon’s comic book store outings are jeopardized when Neil Gaiman puts Stuart’s store on the map and friendships are threatened when Koothrappali takes credit for Penny’s astronomical discovery.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Jack goes hunting for a narc after one of his students anonymously reports him for canceling class.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Sheldon looks to challenge himself academically, so he decides to audit a college class taught by Dr. John Sturgis.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Felicity and Curtis double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics and Diaz and Laurel look to expand their criminal empire.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Andy, Jack and 18 other candidates take the captaincy drill test, gunning for one spot as captain of Station 19.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Christy considers getting a new sponsor after witnessing hers have a meltdown in a grocery store and Bonnie tries to be a supportive friend.

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Vince reluctantly reconnects with his mother, so Michael can complete a school project.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Tyler and Clementine advertise their tiny house as a rental property and John and Joan fall prey to a sleazy IRS scam.

Atlanta (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Paper Boi learns money don’t make you happy and all that.

Nobodies (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Rachel and Hugh enlist the help of Blaine Kaine to break some unfortunate news to Larry.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team works as patrol officers for the day while Hondo confronts his strained relationship with his father after it becomes clear the old man can’t live on his own.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: The cast of “Scandal”, Chaka Khan

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tina Fey, Evan Rachel Wood, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Mean Girls”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Antonio Banderas, Sen. Kamala Harris, Snow Patrol

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Busy Philipps, Eugenio Derbez, Emily VanCamp, Bishop Briggs

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Thandie Newton

Conan: Jason Sudeikis, Malin Akerman, Monrok