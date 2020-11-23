Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix documentary) — The floppy-haired heartthrob takes fans behind the scenes of his demanding rise to the top, which led him towards a reckoning of sorts. The film promises a heartfelt glimpse into the pressures experienced while coming-of-age in front of absolutely everyone. While charting his path from precocious troubadour to global superstar, the project also includes never-before-seen footage of his private life and worldwide travels.
His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series picks up with Lyra and Will looking for answers at Oxford while Magisterium mulls over a choice.
Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series for the younger crowd sees the grads facing the challenge of reeling in new clients when Pierpoint loses a big client. Meanwhile, Gus has to get creative to satisfy his new supervisor.
Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — The Monreaux family is searching for Antonio’s missing son while Margaret discovers a secret about the plane crash, which unveils a lot about her family’s history.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Glenn Close, Kane Brown featuring Swae Lee & Khalid
Jimmy Kimmel Live — Amy Adams, Jack Huston, Jewel
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Emma Stone, Ben Falcone, Josh Groban
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Michael J. Fox
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Mandy Moore, Jeff Tweedy
In case you missed these weekend picks:
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film) — Everyone loves Dolly (who helped fund a promising COVID vaccine), so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives (over Zoom) this holiday season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.
Small Axe (Amazon film collection) — Five Steve McQueen-directed movies will drop each Friday over the course of five weeks. The stories, set in London’s West Indian community, will explore the endurance of the human spirit despite setbacks from discrimination and rampant racism, all set from the late 1960s to the 1980s.
Run (Hulu film) — Starring Sarah Paulson and directed by Aneesh Chaganty, this suspense film might be the perfect distraction. Paulson plays an obsessive mother who controls her daughter in total isolation, and her daughter’s now only beginning to grasp the secretive (and unnatural, possibly sinister) reasons for this behavior.