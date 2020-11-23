Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix documentary) — The floppy-haired heartthrob takes fans behind the scenes of his demanding rise to the top, which led him towards a reckoning of sorts. The film promises a heartfelt glimpse into the pressures experienced while coming-of-age in front of absolutely everyone. While charting his path from precocious troubadour to global superstar, the project also includes never-before-seen footage of his private life and worldwide travels.

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series picks up with Lyra and Will looking for answers at Oxford while Magisterium mulls over a choice.

Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series for the younger crowd sees the grads facing the challenge of reeling in new clients when Pierpoint loses a big client. Meanwhile, Gus has to get creative to satisfy his new supervisor.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — The Monreaux family is searching for Antonio’s missing son while Margaret discovers a secret about the plane crash, which unveils a lot about her family’s history.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Glenn Close, Kane Brown featuring Swae Lee & Khalid

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Amy Adams, Jack Huston, Jewel

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Emma Stone, Ben Falcone, Josh Groban

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Michael J. Fox

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Mandy Moore, Jeff Tweedy

In case you missed these weekend picks:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film) — Everyone loves Dolly (who helped fund a promising COVID vaccine), so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives (over Zoom) this holiday season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.