What’s On Tonight: A ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas Special

12.04.18 39 mins ago

NBC

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Look, the Thanksgiving special was cute, but nothing beats an SNL Christmas special. Nothing. Tonight, the comedy series revisits some of its best holiday-themed sketches. That means “Christmas Candle.” That means an Adam Sandler Hannukah jingle. That means “Dick in a Box.” Happy holidays, ya filthy animals!

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The NCIS team goes undercover to investigate the lead suspect in a high-profile robbery case who’s been released from prison.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan becomes suspicious of Peter’s motive when he discovers the expensive Christmas gift Jackie bought for her unemployed boyfriend.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Nora must travel back in time if they want to stop Cicada, but Barry worries about his daughter witnessing certain parts of his past.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Blink and Thunderbird confront their different leadership styles as the Mutant Underground continues to try to save as many mutants as possible.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike and Peggy believe they may be pregnant again but when their unexpected bundle of joy turns out to be a cyst on Peggy’s ovary, the couple argues about whether to have more children.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pierce family panics when Jennifer goes missing with Jefferson, Lynn, and Anissa teaming up to find her.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre accuses Bow of having broken-bird syndrome when she makes a new friend at work while Junior and Jack’s frat-themed bedroom angers Diane and Ruby.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A key witness and a U.S. marshal are ambushed and killed, and Maggie and OA must track down a man who leaked the information that led to their murders.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Cole and Murtaugh try to solve a complicated home burglary case while spending the holidays with their respective families.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Despite being difficult, Vlad asks for Lena’s help in managing another client even pickier than she is.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team investigates the murder of a Navy contractor who lived two lives for decades with two wives, families, and careers.

Nightflyers (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — While D’Branin investigates the source of the malfunctions, Rowan prepares Thale for first contact.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan and Bishop take a movie director for a ride-along after a fun day spent granting a child’s Make-A-Wish dream of becoming an honorary policeman.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Justin Theroux, Karen Gillan, Gucci Mane

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Saoirse Ronan, Russell Westbrook, Alessia Cara

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Julia Roberts, Patrick Wilson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jake Tapper, Bill Burr, Nikki Glaspie

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Zachary Levi, Jake Johnson

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Anderson .Paak

