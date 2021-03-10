South ParQ Vaccination Special (Comedy Central 8:00pm) — Following the success of last year’s The Pandemic Special, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with the gang, and of course, everyone in South ParQ wants to get this dang vaccine. And that’s great! Well, other than (according to the synopsis) “[a] hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.” That group must be QAnon or something like it, and from the looks of the special’s preview, Butters is fully on board with the conspiracy theories.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix series) — The Emmy-winning franchise returns with a gritty look into community college basketball. The players all want to rise to the next level and achieve dreams, but first, those damn personal demons and warring emotions happen on and off thecourt, all while the East Los Angeles College Huskies set their sights upon an unprecedented California state basketball championship.

Dealer (Netflix series) — It’s a bloody gang war, y’all, and it’s all happening in the South of France, which sounds wild enough, but this show also revolves around two filmmakers, including a music video director who’s filming a drug gang leader with far too much charisma and not enough predictability inside, and he also wants to bust into the rap scene. This series hopes to thrill you with a fast pace and a found-footage feel.

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix series) — You know those people who spend so much. money on their wedding that they might as well have bought a house? Yeah, that’s what’s happening here, although there’s plenty of wisdom here from a real estate agent who’s hoping to help couples avoid dumping their cash into a freaking party with a fancy-ass cake. Yet of course, the real estate agent has to beat the voice of a hopeless-romantic wedding planner, and this sounds like a clash for the ages. HGTV, this ain’t.

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin’s troubles move past the gang warfare in the mid 1980s, Reagan-era streets of America, although now, his missteps put Leon in danger. Meanwhile, Teddy’s attempting to avoid fallout from Tijuana, and Irene’s in investigative mode.

Resident Alien (SyFy, 10:30pm) — Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is an alien, Harry, who’s pretending to be a doctor. This week, Harry fears he’s about to fail, so he finds an unlikely ally.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Kevin Bacon, Travon Free, Daya

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Norman Reedus, Charlie And Dixie D’Amelio, Mike Vecchione

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Trevor Noah, Grouplove

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Audra McDonald, Fruit Bats, John Herndon

In case you missed this pick last Wednesday:

Murder Among The Mormons (Netflix series) — Salt Lake City is struck by a series of fatal pipe bombs in 1985, and it’s easily one of the most shocking happenings in the history of the Mormon community. A criminal mastermind is to blame, and clues spring from early Mormon documents and diaries found scattered amid a rare document collection that’s in possession of one of the victims. This is a three-part miniseries and a true-crime documentary that digs into territory seldom seen for a genre that tends to focus on spooks and serial killers. Here, the main crimes in question went down in broad daylight, but as the episodes unfold, the darkness of what sparked these stunning killings slowly rises to the surface.