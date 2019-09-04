What’s On Tonight: ‘Suits’ Takes A Road Trip

USA



Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Harvey and Samantha go on a little road trip while Louis tries to manage a new client who might be a bit too much to handle.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Five of last night’s contestants move onto the Finals as America votes to save one more performer.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Pike and Bishop continue to hun criminals in London’s East End.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top Six chefs head across the pond to cook for the judges’ families and Gordon Ramsay’s family at his flagship restaurant in London. The cooks split into two teams and have 45 minutes to cook apps before moving onto the main course.

BH90210 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first day of filming is halted amidst the latest threat. The cast makes a list of their potential enemies and sets their eyes on a former co-star who may be holding a vendetta against them.

Songland (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Charlie Pluth drops by to hear the songwriters pitch their material.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Derek Hough, Sherri Shepherd, and Oliver Hudson face off with Kal Penn, Ester Dean, and Joel McHale.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Teddy struggles to keep his business afloat as Franklin deals with the fallout from his own bad choices and Gustavo puts his plan for the future into action.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Kelsey teams up with an unlikely ally while Liza scrambles to manage the business without her.

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica handles Yoli’s problem as Keri and Stephanie go on a trip together.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dr. Phil McGraw, Method Man, Shaed

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Orlando Bloom, Constance Wu, Jack White, Brendan Benson, the Raconteurs

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Joe Biden

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tracee Ellis Ross, Maren Morris, Carter McLean

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, Keane

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bill Hader