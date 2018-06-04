What’s On Tonight: ‘Supergirl’ May Finally Find Her Real Home In An Emotional Episode

06.04.18 13 mins ago

CW

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Kara isn’t in Kansas any more. She returns to Argo City, where she may finally feel at home, while J’onn discovers DEO-caliber guns on National City’s streets.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson dig into the murder of an ex-Yakuza gang member while Captain Gregson must confront into a stunning confession by his daughter.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Julianne Marguiles stars in the darkly dramatic pilot episode based upon based on Sarai Walker’s novel.

Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler 101 (AMC, 11:00 p.m.) — Tyler will recap the first Dietland episode with blunt honesty and the help of a guest panel.

Stanley Cup Playoff: Game 4 (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Game 4 will see the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena.

The Crossing (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A mysterious connection between a homeless woman and the crossing may provide some important answers for Jude and Nestor.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Twenty-one suitors wll move into the mansion and attempt to weasel their way into Becca’s good graces after the first rose ceremony.

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Auditions are underway for Season 15 in all of the dance styles, including ballroom, hip-hop, tap, and contemporary.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Ross Mathews and Greg Proops will guest star on the improvisational-comedy showcase’s season premiere.

Meet The Fosters (FREFM, 8:00 p.m.) — The family will gather for major celebrations as Season 5 begins to wind down.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jodie Foster, Becca Kufrin, Ray LaMontagne

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tina Fey, Evan Rachel Wood, Mean Girls Cast

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ethan Hawke, Toni Collette, Jeff Arcuri

Conan: Ashton Kutcher, Johnny Marr

