What’s On Tonight: ‘Supernatural’s’ 200th Episode and NBC’s Crossover Event

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – What do you do to celebrate 200 episodes of a show filled with demons, witchcraft and all things evil? Create a loving High School Musical tribute to your two leading men (sans Zac Efron obviously). Verdict’s still out on if Supernatural can slay that incredible Buffy musical episode.
The Concert for Valor (HBOe, 7:00 p.m.) – A whole slew of performers and Hollywood A-listers are coming out to support the troops in HBO’s tribute to those who’ve served, broadcast from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
MasterChef Junior (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) – Pie baking competitions and pancake flipping contests; just a normal day in Hell’s Kitchen for kids.
The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – After a bomb explodes in Central City the army comes to town and that’s not a good thing. Team Flash and Uncle Sam’s strong arm clash when Wells reveals that General Wade Eiling created his own unit of super soldiers, one of whom might have been responsible for the big bang.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Oh yeah Coulson, that dude’s cray. After bodies start popping up sporting the same alien hieroglyphs that Agent Coulson’s been doodling with knives on the wall, May realizes it might be time to pull the trigger.
New Girl (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) – Things that will definitely happen in this episode: gay men stereotypes and douchebag jar donations.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s two-night, three-show crossover event starts with Severide and his team investigating a house fire that’s somehow linked to a child pornography ring which prompts Detectives Voight and Lindsay to help with the case.
Sons of Anarchy (FX. 10:00 p.m.) – Someone else is probably going to die this episode. Still taking bets on who.
Benched (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – We may never see a Happy Endings reunion but we still have Eliza Coupe and that’s enough for me.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Drew Barrymore and The Farrelly Brothers on Fallon; Christoph Waltz and Aubrey Plaza on Kimmel; Steve Carell, Martha Stewart and OK Go on Letterman; The Cast of Sons of Anarchy on Conan; Valerie Bertinelli on Ferguson; and David Hyde Pierce on Meyers.
Do you even watch Masterchef Junior? It’s fine if you don’t, but the jokes don’t even make sense.
I love Master Chef but can absolutely not get into the junior edition of it whatsoever.
Yeah I kind of felt the same way about the joke. I don’t really care if someone thinks Masterchef is stupid (that’s just like, your opinion, man), but the ignorance of the joke was kind of like not watching The Wire and the calling The Wire “some procedural cop show or something”. You just don’t quite know what you’re talking about.
…Also, why am I wasting my time defending Masterchef Junior? WHY?
I’m trying Benched since Uproxx went holy hell hype train on it. I’m entertained I supposed, but it’s bad, and hacky. I guess it’s exactly what I’d expect on an original USA show…
I watched the first episode. It had some funny parts, but on the whole. it was quite painful to watch.
Benched has been great so far. Definitely a pleasant surprise that I had no idea about until uproxx mentioned it the night it premiered. You still occasionally do good work, uproxx!
Can’t quite bring yourself to mention that it was Dustin’s recommendation, huh?
No Marry Me tonight? That’s my favorite of the season with Blackish and Selfie.
Benched is rather pedestrian, but it gets by on Eliza Coupe’s charm alone. She’s so dreamy.
My friends and I have a drinking game for MasterChef Junior. Every time a child cries, you take a drink. It’s gonna be a fun season