What’s On Tonight: ‘Supernatural’s’ 200th Episode and NBC’s Crossover Event

Supernatural (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – What do you do to celebrate 200 episodes of a show filled with demons, witchcraft and all things evil? Create a loving High School Musical tribute to your two leading men (sans Zac Efron obviously). Verdict’s still out on if Supernatural can slay that incredible Buffy musical episode.

The Concert for Valor (HBOe, 7:00 p.m.) – A whole slew of performers and Hollywood A-listers are coming out to support the troops in HBO’s tribute to those who’ve served, broadcast from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

MasterChef Junior (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) – Pie baking competitions and pancake flipping contests; just a normal day in Hell’s Kitchen for kids.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – After a bomb explodes in Central City the army comes to town and that’s not a good thing. Team Flash and Uncle Sam’s strong arm clash when Wells reveals that General Wade Eiling created his own unit of super soldiers, one of whom might have been responsible for the big bang.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Oh yeah Coulson, that dude’s cray. After bodies start popping up sporting the same alien hieroglyphs that Agent Coulson’s been doodling with knives on the wall, May realizes it might be time to pull the trigger.

New Girl (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) – Things that will definitely happen in this episode: gay men stereotypes and douchebag jar donations.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – NBC’s two-night, three-show crossover event starts with Severide and his team investigating a house fire that’s somehow linked to a child pornography ring which prompts Detectives Voight and Lindsay to help with the case.

Sons of Anarchy (FX. 10:00 p.m.) – Someone else is probably going to die this episode. Still taking bets on who.

Benched (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – We may never see a Happy Endings reunion but we still have Eliza Coupe and that’s enough for me.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Drew Barrymore and The Farrelly Brothers on Fallon; Christoph Waltz and Aubrey Plaza on Kimmel; Steve Carell, Martha Stewart and OK Go on Letterman; The Cast of Sons of Anarchy on Conan; Valerie Bertinelli on Ferguson; and David Hyde Pierce on Meyers.