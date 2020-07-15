What’s On Tonight: ‘The 100’ Indoctrinates A New Group Of Recruits

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Hope, Octavia, Diyoza, and Echo try to survive a few rounds of brainwashing on Bardo while back in Sanctum, Russell uses a hostage situation to cause even more chaos.

United We Fall (ABC, 8:00 / 8:30 p.m.) — This new family sitcom starring Will Sasso introduces the Ryan family and all their accompanying dysfunction. A judgmental live-in mother-in-law, a meddling extended family, and cultural clashes shape the hijinks that this crew goes through.

Bulletproof (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Bishop and Pike’s covers are blown so Tanner faces off against Elena to keep the rest of the team safe.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Yo-Yo is the team’s only hope to avoid disaster when the Zephyr’s time drive begins to malfunction. In order to save her friends, she’ll have to get her powers back which means enlisting the help of an old adversary and revisiting a painful part of her past she’d rather forget.

The Weekend (Hulu) — SNL alumn Sasheer Zamata and She’s Gotta Have It actress DeWanda Wise star in this millennial comedy film about a comedian who goes on vacation with her ex and his new girlfriend. Zamata plays Sadie, a sarcastic, pessimistic comedian struggling in her career who finds herself on a romantic weekend getaway with an ex-boyfriend, his new partner, and another love interest which strains the already tense bonds within the group and forces Sadie to fight for what she wants.