What’s On Tonight: ‘The Americans’ Plans To Go Out With A Bang

FX



The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season six opens with Elizabeth being pushed to her limit as the 1987 major arms-control summit looms. Meanwhile, Philip has settled into running the family’s expanded travel business, but a familiar face shows up threatening to derail their plans.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Cookie rushes to rescue Lucious using the skills she picked up in prison after Nurse Claudia kidnaps him.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The town’s mayoral race heats up as Riverdale High holds its own student elections and Betty is put in danger when someone from Chic’s past shows up.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A few castaways get a chance at a fresh start thanks to another tribe swap.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Barry tries to break up Beverly’s close-knit circle of friends in a bid for more attention but his plan backfires.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The show gives us a quick recap of the blind auditions and recent battle rounds tonight.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Everyone gives their opinion on how Zoey should handle her love life.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Zach Braff stars in this new ABC comedy series that follows a successful journalist who quits his job to start his own podcast company with the help of his eclectic family.

Life Sentence (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Stella’s forced to seriously consider her future when she applies for a manager position and ends up learning a secret about her past.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Hayley’s astrophysicist boyfriend comes to visit sparking a competition between Phil and Claire over who’s the smarter parents and causing Alex to question her relationship with her unintelligent but attractive firefighter boyfriends.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Carlotta’s mother and sister show up as she struggles with guilt over the fire that took someone’s life.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Harvey and Louis join forces to protect the future of the firm as Mike risks a relationship with an important client and Donna deals with the aftermath of her kiss with Harvey.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Alice makes a shocking confession and Julia tries to make amends as the political unrest in Fillory reaches a breaking point.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Jason and his team come closer to avenging the loss of Echo team and Mandy goes against her boss to help them on their mission.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Glenn Close, John Legend, and Lin-Manuel Miranda show up to help celebrate the career of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – An unsub with an affinity for red roses forces the BAU to travel to Chicago.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — As tensions between East and West Hanchu escalate, President Kirkman travels to Camp David to broker a peace treaty with the leaders of those countries.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam and the crew travel to Puerto Rico to see how residents are recovering from Hurricane Maria and to remind the country that Puerto Ricans are in fact Americans.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Seg must adapt to a new life, a new rank, and a new threat after a tragedy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The late Show With Stephen Colbert: Dana Carvey, Simon Pegg, Coyote Peterson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Hillary Swank, Zach Woods, Shawn Mendes

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Chloe x Halle

Conan: Ed Helms, Miles Brown, the Breeders