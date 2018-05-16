What’s On Tonight: ‘The Americans’ Descend Further Into Turmoil

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — A major revelation from Phillip to Elizabeth throws her into turmoil amid the ongoing events of the arms-control summit.

Empire (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Cookie and Lucious make it their mission to keep Empire from leaving the family, so they try to crowdfund their way around Eddie’s plans.

Star (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Alex drops Noah rather than help mingle with DJ Dash, and an upsetting letter may send Simone and Angel on the run.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — After an Alzheimer patient alleges that she was raped while under medical care, her case threatens to be undone by her condition.

Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Liz and Red come to blows while trying to find the Blacklister who has a bag full of bones in the Season 5 finale.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Everything falls apart in the Season 2 finale when Katie is planning the season gala while Greg adopts a new dog while trying to be a “fun dad.”

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mitchell sneaks away to “Hero-Con” with Phil in costume before pulling a fan faux pas in the Season 9 finale.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A past nemesis may be back.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The Season 1 finale finds Alex finding money to expand his business, which might be getting in the way of his relationship.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Season 5 finale features Barry asking Lainey to prom, although she says no, and he embarks upon a senior prank.

Survivor: Ghost Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A castaway will step closer to the million dollar prize after a tough immunity challenge.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Season 2 finale sees Archie stepping up to assist his dad’s mayoral campaign, and Veronica uncovers Hiram’s scheme while staying a step ahead.

Inside The Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The biggest gossip event of the year is about to go down across the pond.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Klaus follows a mysterious clue leads Klaus closer to finding to Haley, while Marcel finds himself in conflict with Klaus.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Elliot gets sued for his role in a SWAT officer’s death, which leads him to doubt his professional abilities.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 2 finale sees President Kirman grappling with the turmoil of the congressional hacking investigation, and a natural disaster threatens lives.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Diane Keaton, Jim Acosta, Beach House

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Cord & Tish, Chrissy Metz, Florence & The Machine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chadwick Boseman, Erik Bergstrom

Conan: Rerun with Joel McHale, Anna Paquin, Alex Edelman

