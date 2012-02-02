What’s On Tonight: The ‘Archer’ Live Blog Has a Very Special Guest

Archer (FX, 10 p.m. EST) – Matt Thompson co-created “Sealab 2021” and “Frisky Dingo” and has written episodes of “Space Ghost: Coast to Coast” and “Archer” (which he also produces), and tonight he’ll be joining the “Archer” live blog at Uproxx at 10 p.m. EST. (HE WROTE “SKYTANTIC.”) So now’s your chance to ask the questions you’ve always wanted to, like, “Do you know Aisha Tyler’s phone number and address?” and follow-up question, “Can I get Aisha Tyler’s phone number and address?”
30 Rock/Parks and Recreation/The Office/Up All Night (NBC, 8-10 p.m.) – In order: Liz and Jack feud over her contract; Leslie tries to assist Ann in finding a Valentine’s Day date; Jim returns to the office from jury duty; and Reagan puts Baby Amy up for adoption because she needs quick cash for her heroin addiction.
Unsupervised (FX, 10:30 p.m.) – J/K, that “Up All Night” description isn’t real; I was just seeing if you were paying attention, and I can’t think of anything to say about “Unsupervised.”
Delocated (Cartoon Network, midnight) – I only recently got into this show, and it’s fantastic. There are few things in life funnier than Jon Glaser discussing the Bone Zone while wearing a ski mask and using a voice modulator. It’s been scientifically proven.
Groundhog Day/Beer for My Horses (CMT, 11 p.m.) – If you really need to watch something between “Unsurpervised” and “Delocated,” you can check out the last 30 minutes of Groundhog’s Day and the first 30 minutes of Beer for My Horses. One’s about a rodent, the other stars a guy who shoots rodents.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Woody Harrelson, Stephen Merchant, and Lana Del Rey on Letterman; Drew Barrymore on Leno; Gary Oldman, Tim & Eric, and Korn on Kimmel (great lineup, or greatest lineup?); ‘ARRY POTTAH on Ferguson; Taylor Lautner, Adam Levine, Nas, and Drew Brees on Fallon; John Krasinski and Jenny Slate on Conan; David Agus on Stewart; and Christiane Amanpour on Colbert. Yes, THE Christiane Amanpour.
Here is a picture of a Jack Russell Terrier with a “[penis] on his back.” Don’t worry, it’s adorable.
(Via)
Looking up “List of Archer Episodes” on Wikipedia reveals that episode nine of this season will be entitled “Bloody Ferlin,” taking place in a small West Virginian town.
Surely this must be a thinly-veiled Justified crossover, and therefore the best thing ever.
Oh my fuck. If Timothy Olyphant guest stars I’ll just DIE*.
*literally
[hyperventilates]
@Gauephat: if a psychic with impeccable credibility were to show up at my door and tell me that in a few months I was going to be pulled out of the stands due to injuries/emergency to play for my favorite sports franchise and personally score/shoot/hit the winning touchdown/basket/home run in the closing moments of the championship game (while playing against their most hated rival), I would unfold the “List of Things I am Awaiting with Breathless Anticipation” I keep in my wallet and pen his prediction in as #2. I tip my hat to you for sharing this wonderful, wonderful news.
I’m not kidding when I say I read the description for Up All Night and said to myself, “Wow! If that’s a comedy maybe I should check it out.” Now, not so much.
Delocated
Stupid mouse. I just wanted to point out that I too enjoy Delocated and can’t wait to see how that cliffhanger ends.
Hopefully Christiane Amanpurr will make a cameo tonight.
She will. In that dream I have. Where she’s sandwiched between Diane Sawyer and Peter Jennings’ corpse and cumming all over her half-eaten Hot Pocket (Philly Cheesesteak flavored, obvs). Spoiler Alert: It’s lightning bolt shaped.
So what is Aisha Tyler’s phone number and address? Quit fucking with me.
I met Aisha Tyler a couple of times when we were in college. (She is one of those people you remember. There is no reason at all she would remember me.) I am happy for her success. On the other hand, I am ridiculously jealous that she seems to have not aged…at all.
/cool story, bro (well…sis, but it doesn’t quite work)
Maaaaaake……ooouuuuuuuuuut…..
Jury duty on The Office, huh? Hmmm. It will probably be a case of Jim staying away from work longer than his jury duty actually lasted, with Dwight piecing it together by gathering clues and asking pointed questions.
Also Person of Interest has a new episode tonight, and Inside Comedy on Showtime has Chris Rock talking about his comedic style. Funny?
That dog is the king. And I’m glad you checked out Delocated, Josh. Very funny show, although I often forget to watch it. Something about Adult Swim’s preponderance of shows I’ve seen a dozen times and shows that I’m not the least bit interested in, I rarely think of it anymore as a channel/block on which stuff I like to watch airs. The timanderication of America. Kinda sad.
I’ve been looking forward to this. A chance to make horrible comments on a larger scale for my own enjoyment.
I’m so ready to be mediocre all night long!
Wow…since Matt left, WG has gotten Jubbs and now Matt Thompson to interact with us deviants. That’s awesome.
/obligatory bring back Matt
I caught the first episode of Unsupervised and have to admit, I laughed more than once. It will definitely make me give it a second shot tonight.
So I just found out that Under Armors make these.
[www.public-safety.com]
Yeah, I’m going to go get one to wear for the LB tonight.
I invented the turtleneck.
8th time I’ve made this comment.
I invented the turtle.
I’m over Aisha Tyler…I’m on Judy Greer and that dishy voice actress who plays Pam. Make that shit happen.
WHO IS THE RED HEAD IN THE PINK DRESS TELL ME NOW.
The chick that everyone In their offices has fucked. I know her type. Cute, attainable and perky. … She could rank everyone you work with in order of penis size and you’re oblivious of this until after you’ve become Eskimo brothers with a few too many of your co-workers.
Can you tell this has actually happened to me yet?
“GROUNDHOG’S DAY”?!?!?!
This episode. Was. AWESOME.
I missed Baboo.
Bone Zone < Meat Suite