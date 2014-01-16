What’s On Tonight: The Best Episode Of ‘Community’ Since ‘Remedial Chaos Theory’?

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — From the AV Club’s Ryan McGee: “Tonight’s #Community is really, really, really, really, really, really good.” This is the episode all the lucky critics who got screeners blabbed about last month, and now, finally us normal chumps will get in on the fun. Also, Boyd Crowder guest stars as Mr. Stone.
American Idol (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Well, at least last night’s season premiere ratings were at an all-time low.
The 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (The CW, 8 p.m.) — LAAAANNNNNNAAAAAAAAAA hosts.
Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Leslie and Ben start new jobs, and Twitter ruins a surprise.
Spoils of Babylon (IFC, 10 p.m.) — This show’s good, but let’s go back to talking about Boyd Crowder. Friend-of-the-site Joanna Robinson is throwing a Justified-themed dinner party next week, and she needs help coming up with meals and drinks. I suggested Art Mulled-Wine and EVERYONE recommended Raylan Giblets. What say you?
Eagleheart (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — Vulture has a nice summary of this show’s greatness. Read, the watch.
LATE-NIGHT GUESTS: Brian Williams on Letterman; Mark Harmon and Kristin Chenoweth on Leno; Chris Pine on Kimmel; Kenneth Branagh and Christian Finnegan on Ferguson; Drake and Ana Gasteyer on Fallon; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emmy Rossum, and Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings on Conan; Steven Brill on Stewart; and Naquasia LeGrand on Colbert.
You had me at that picture of… whatever the hell Boyd Crowder’s doing.
Didn’t look at the surprise, but I have a feeling a errant scene in the 100th episode promo spoiled it for me.
Also, I wish I didn’t hear so much hype about this episode of Community. Now I know I’m gonna be disappointed because the critics hyped it up so much.
It was a great enough episode that even if I had known this was the specific episode that had all the praise heaped on it, I don’t think it would have ruined anything for me. It was sublime.
Shirley must be doing well now since she can afford that purse.
That’s a Michael Coors bag, isn’t it? I hate myself for knowing that.
I should hate myself more for saying it is Kors.
You should hate yourselves for not recognizing the most recognizable luxury brand monogram there is: it’s Louis Vuitton for crying out loud.
I’m going to go chop some logs and repair a motorcycle as penance.
What Justified-themed dinner would be complete without some Boyd Chowder?
Ava Chowder
Wing Duffys
Limehouse BBQ
Ah, yes! I was working on a pun (Mags Benedict?) but Limehouse BBQ for the win. Just throw in some apple pie shine.
The Benedict idea is a good one!
“Fire In the Hole” Nachos, with the cheese melted with detonator caps.
Dewey’s Kidney Pie (just takes 4 of ’em!)
A bucket of fried chicken like the kind W. Earl Brown wanted
Fried Alligator Tail for the Florida Crowes
Chiclets in honor of Boyd’s shiny grill
Justified themed, eh?…
Whatever they serve, someone dressed as Eva will need to select and shoot one guest.
Can you get some hands on Apple Pie moonshine?
Wings Duffy
I didn’t know Dairy Queen served beer.
Sammy Tonin Sammies
I’ll second the Boyd and Ava Chowder.
Donald Glover has only one episode left, right? Perhaps this also starts that momentum.
I thin he’s in six episodes.
He’s in 5.
One left after tonight – so next week should be his last?
Dewey Crowe’s Steak & Kidney Pie
Robert Quarles Hand Sandwiches?
Is Walton Goggins doing an impression of the chubby lost boy from Hook when he took a huge bite from his imaginary burger?
Nicky Augu-Steamed Hams?
Jackie Nevada’s thigh-sandwich??
Constable Bob’s beef stew.
Sheriff Shelby Parlow’s mock apple pie.
Also, Adult Swim put all of this season’s episodes of ‘Eagleheart’ on the youtube, so y’know you should watch them.
‘Rick & Morty’ episodes are on there as well.
On one level, Walton Goggins and David Neher (“Todd”) look related. On first glance, the picture up top made me think they were buying Todd drinks as an apology for grilling him way back in “Basic Lupine Urology”.
Gutterson’s Gutters, son. Brioche bun, ham from a pig that you once named fried in fat from a duck you never met, swiss cheese, sprinkle of spinach, and pick a dark mustard and DRAW!
For dessert: Tim Gutterson’s Apricot Surprise.
This wins easily.
“Leslie and Ben start new jobs, and Twitter ruins a surprise.”
Something I haven’t gotten this whole season….When did Leslie lose her job as Deputy Director of Parks? They said last season that the City Council job was part time and she would just have to cut back at parks (Like Jamm was still a dentist on the side). So why are they acting like she is completely unemployed now?
Dewey Crowe-ssaints.