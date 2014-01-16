What’s On Tonight: The Best Episode Of ‘Community’ Since ‘Remedial Chaos Theory’?

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — From the AV Club’s Ryan McGee: “Tonight’s #Community is really, really, really, really, really, really good.” This is the episode all the lucky critics who got screeners blabbed about last month, and now, finally us normal chumps will get in on the fun. Also, Boyd Crowder guest stars as Mr. Stone.

American Idol (Fox, 8 p.m.) — Well, at least last night’s season premiere ratings were at an all-time low.

The 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (The CW, 8 p.m.) — LAAAANNNNNNAAAAAAAAAA hosts.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Leslie and Ben start new jobs, and Twitter ruins a surprise.

Spoils of Babylon (IFC, 10 p.m.) — This show’s good, but let’s go back to talking about Boyd Crowder. Friend-of-the-site Joanna Robinson is throwing a Justified-themed dinner party next week, and she needs help coming up with meals and drinks. I suggested Art Mulled-Wine and EVERYONE recommended Raylan Giblets. What say you?

Eagleheart (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — Vulture has a nice summary of this show’s greatness. Read, the watch.

LATE-NIGHT GUESTS: Brian Williams on Letterman; Mark Harmon and Kristin Chenoweth on Leno; Chris Pine on Kimmel; Kenneth Branagh and Christian Finnegan on Ferguson; Drake and Ana Gasteyer on Fallon; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emmy Rossum, and Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings on Conan; Steven Brill on Stewart; and Naquasia LeGrand on Colbert.