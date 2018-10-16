ABC

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — What does Roseanne look like without it’s infamous starring lady? We’re about to find out. The premiere of this “new” series follows the lovable Conner family adjusting to life without their loud-mouthed matriarch.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Gibbs’ quiet vacation at his remote cabin is ruined by the arrival of Tobias Fornell and Navy Captain Phillip Brooks and a call from the team asking him to hunt down a robber hiding in the woods near his home.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry teaches Nora some tricks of the speedster trade while the team tracks a meta stealing high-tech weapons, accidentally landing on a new foe’s radar.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Thunderbird, Blink and Eclipse make moves to intercept the Inner Circle before they can raid a mutant detention facility while the Struckers try to mend their broken familial bonds.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More battle rounds tonight.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The series premiere of this new family comedy follows the Clearys, a strict Irish-Catholic family, as they navigate life in the 70s. It’s something that’s been tried before by the network, so we’ll see if this one sticks.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jefferson must break the bad news to his students and faculty that he’s stepping down from his leadership role at the school as Tobias takes steps to further his plan.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season five kicks off with Jack and Diane ready to move out of their shared room and Junior planning on enjoying a gap year before college, much to Bow and Dre’s disapproval.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Agents Bell and Zidan must track down an elusive sniper with a hidden motive before his body count rises.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Cole’s clouded past working for the CIA is brought to light when a familiar face returns. Meanwhile, Murtaugh struggles with his own mistakes after a murder calls into question an arrest he made years prior.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A young Jack is faced with some difficult choices while serving overseas.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Season two begins the morning after Lena and Martin’s surprising hookup. Lena looks for a sign the two are meant to be together and a romantic beach getaway might just hold the answer.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — New secrets threaten the club as EZ continues to prove his worth and Felipe tries to manage his past mistakes.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nathan Fillion’s new cop procedural follows John Nolan, the oldest rookie on the force who decides to follow his dream of law enforcement after a life-altering incident.

New Amsterdam (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Things turn chaotic when Max volunteers New Amsterdam to take over for a short-staffed hospital.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Krasinski, St. Vincent

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brooke Baldwin

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Keira Knightley, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Zimmerman

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Melissa McCarthy