What’s On Tonight: The First Of What Will Probably Be Many More Superhero TV Spin-Offs

The Flash (CW, 8 p.m.) — SERIES PREMIERE. I am super stoked. Here’s hoping it can be as good as Arrow without diluting Arrow.
Selfie (ABC, 8 p.m.) — We will see if Karen Gillan’s new sitcom can build on where it left off last week, and not where it began, because if Selfie has to reset each week so that Eliza can learn another lesson about vanity and social media, I will puke into her shoes.
Manhattan Love Story (ABC, 8:30 p.m. — Over in Brooklyn, there’s a new hipster couple bonding over ironically watching Manhattan Love Story.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 9 p.m.) — Mr. Freeze, or the Marvel equivalent, is on tonight’s episode.
New Girl/The Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s New Girl: Winston is pulling a prank. Winston’s pranks are the best (because they are the worst).
Sons of Anarchy (FX, 10 p.m.) — “A betrayal leads to violence at the Stockton Ports.” Betrayal? Violence? No way! Not on Sons of Anarchy!
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Robert Downey, Jr. is on Dave; Kristen Stewart is on Fallon; Billy Crudup will be on Kimmel; Jeffrey Tambor is on Seth Meyers; and Bill O’Reilly is on The Daily Show.
So… is Uproxx not recapping Brooklyn 99 or Sleepy Hollow or any of that jazz anymore? I feel like that’s a sad thing. Or did I just miss those recaps in all of this “Say Anything” kerfuffle?
They did a Brooklyn 99 gif recap of the premier, but nothing for the last episode as far as i can tell.
a gif recap is all that show really needs as we can then just go to quote town in the comments. i hope this week was just a fluke
Yeah… that’s not gonna be enough for me. I need the gifs/recaps for all the episodes. I need this community to validate my viewing habits. Sad but true.
I think they’ve been phasing out the recaps gradually. Mostly the only stuff that is still around seems to be the legacy shows that have been getting recaps for years.
At least that’s what it has felt like.
I was worried that might be the case.
Im looking forward to samcro having a tea party with the chinese, dont forget the cucumber sandwiches! Now thats compelling television!
“…I will puke into her shoes.”
Is this, like, a sex thing?