What’s On Tonight: NBC Honors ‘The Good Place’ And ‘Downton Abbey’

Bigger (BET+) — The series follows a single-black-woman who is dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boyfriend and the sudden, random death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy drives her ambitious group of friends to take a deeper look at their stagnant lives, asking themselves — is there something bigger and better in life? The first three episodes begin streaming today.

First Wives Club (BET+) — Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver’s series adaptation of the 1996 film stars Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Michelle Buteau. All episodes stream today.

Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The cast of Downton Abbey joins Derek Hough in the historic Highclere Castle in England to speak about the series leading up to the world premiere of the Downton Abbey film.

The Outpost (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Garret runs into Talon, now a Prime Order captive as Gwynn’s lost relation has a claim to the throne. Meanwhile, Janzo becomes desperate to find a plagueling cure. Lastly, a devastating Prime Order weapon is revealed.

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A look at the comedy The Good Place, featuring clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with the cast and creator Michael Schur.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The lengths a mother will go to keep her “perfect” daughter home; a good Samaritan rethinks her decision on a dark and isolated road with a stranger in her car; and a biohacker taps into more than just the Internet.

The Last Days of Phil Hartman (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — ABC News presents a two-hour television event on the life and tragic death of legendary actor Phil Hartman, killed by his wife, Brynn Hartman. The prime-time news special features an exclusive interview with Brynn’s brother, Gregory Omdahl, and a never-before-seen interview with Phil and exclusive Hartman family home videos.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Ray solves problems but under no circumstances does he answer questions.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Hugh Bonneville, Maren Morris

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sylvester Stallone, Cedric the Entertainer, Mark Normand

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Taraji P. Henson, Aasif Mandvi

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Glenn Howerton, Andrew Yang, Margaret Atwood

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Max Greenfield, Michelle Dockery, Alessia Cara

A Little Late With Lily Singh: Chelsea Handler

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Edward Snowden