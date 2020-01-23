What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Place’ Penultimate Episode Floats Toward The Good Place

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Forkin’ right, this show’s careening toward the end with a penultimate episode that’s mysteriously called “Patty.” Last we saw, the gang climbed into a balloon bound toward the Good Place, and who knows what (or who) they’ll find when they land.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean’s luck many have run out while they attempt to help an old pal after hitting the road.

Outmatched (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Jason Biggs is back on TV, y’all. He stars (as a handyman and guy’s guy) alongside Maggie Lawson as a father who’s not too capable at the fine art of parenting.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 3 arrives with Joe’s Bar sustaining a car crash. The firefighters must work to rescue their own before the entire building comes down.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — And following that car crash on Station 19, Grey Sloan doctors attempt to save their colleagues as Amelia weighs the pros and cons of airing her pregnancy revelation.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Grace and James get to work in attempting to repair their relationship, and Will’s toying with the idea of withdrawing his funds before Jack’s husband intervenes.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Bill discovers an old informant in a tough jam while he’s attempting to raid a human trafficking ring. Meanwhile, Charlie’s on patrol with Joseph after returning from leave.