What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Place’ Airs Its Holy Mother Forking Series Finale

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Forkin’ right, this show’s careening toward the end. NBC and Mike Schur have publicized only a very Mad Men-esque episode description, so good luck with your predictions. While you wait, please enjoy Brian Grubb’s long-overdue tribute to Stupid Nick’s Wing Dump, a show institution.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean enter a winner-takes-all game with (naturally) high stakes while Castiel goes on an atypical hunt for an attempted murderer.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Sandra and Jerry are finally tying the knot, and Garrett has no idea what to do during his Best Man toast. However, one of Dina’s obsessions might ruin the entire day before it happens.

Outmatched (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Jason Biggs’ new show has him giving “the talk” to his kids before he and his wife then overthink their own bedroom antics into oblivion.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Meemaw’s new boyfriend takes George Sr. and Georgie camping, but for some reason, her ex-boyfriend is also there, wreaking havoc upon peace.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Walton Goggins’ widower character tries to draw up a new will, and things get messy, all while Michelle and Ben talk vasectomies. Fun!

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Joseph pulls Bill into a mission to find the truth about a wrongfully accused friend. Meanwhile, Paula’s in a tough spot at the hospital.