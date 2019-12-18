What’s On Tonight: ‘The Mandalorian’s’ Penultimate Episode Arrives Early

The Mandalorian (Disney+) — Disney’s giving us the penultimate episode of the show a few days early to coincide with The Rise of Skywalker’s release. A good thing too because there’s not much else on TV at the moment and The Mandalorian is finally picking up speed, tying up some loose ends this week as Mando rejoins with some familiar allies to protect Baby Yoda. He’s forced to work with The Guild to take out the Client, but the plan to ensure The Child’s safety once and for all backfires, leaving Mando and company in dire straights.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — ABC’s giving us another round of these live re-imaginings of classic sitcoms and the casting sheet for this latest production is mind blowing. Woody Harrelson, Kevin Bacon, Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, and Andre Braugher are all set to bring back some beloved characters as the network airs modernized versions of fan-favorite episodes.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The show relives the biggest moments of its latest season before the three remaining competitors perform one last time and one-by-one, reveal their identities.

Vikings (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Lagertha leads her warriors on a path of vengeance but despite her best efforts, tragedy strikes her village once more. Meanwhile, Ivar takes an interest in Igor, the young heir who Oleg controls.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Bryan Stevenson, Molly Hopkins, Yola

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt, Dua Lipa, James Blake

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Charlize Theron, Martha Stewart

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Mulaney, Rodrigo Santoro

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Laura Dern, Mark Duplass, Mariah Carey, guest host Melissa McCarthy

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Malala Yousafzai

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Conan: Whitney Cummings