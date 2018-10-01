CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – In this family comedy, Max Greenfield plays a Midwestern bloke who moves his family to a predominately Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer plays Calvin Butler, a long-time resident who worries his new neighbors will disrupt the culture of the community. CBS hopes the show will open a dialogue during obviously heated U.S. times.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – It looks like CBS is just swiping the entire New Girl cast from Fox tonight. Damon Wayans Jr. stars in this relationship comedy about a couple struggling to branch out. When one of Wayans’ celebrity clients hides out at his place to avoid more scandal, the pair gets more than they bargained for.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Celebrities dance to classic New York songs in this second week of performances.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Bell gets pissy when Conrad’s dad asks for his son’s input on hospital expenses. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan Tatum sticks around playing Julian Lynn, a medical device rep who keeps pushing her expensive products on patients who can’t afford them.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The first responders continue to rescue people trapped in a high-rise hotel following a massive earthquake while Maddie helps a pregnant woman deliver her baby safely amidst the chaos.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jimmy and Kim risk their relationship by revealing some burdening truths to one another while Nacho makes the rounds with Lalo.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Magnum helps a veteran recover his 300 lb., $350,000 prize tuna.

Bull (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Bull pulls double duty, serving as a jury member while also mounting a defense for a woman accused of murdering her daughter.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The passengers from flight 828 find themselves under government surveillance as they try to piece their lives back together after vanishing for five years. Michaela struggles to accept Jared’s marriage to her best friend while Ben helps one passenger reconnect with his son.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Shaun pushes back against Melendez to treat a deathly ill janitor while Dr. Lim risks her career to help a young woman reverse an unwanted procedure.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dud and Ernie seize upon an opportunity to close their deal with Captain during “Band Night” at the Lodge.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Henry Winkler, Jenny Slate, Lindsey Buckingham

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Post Malone, the National

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jake Tapper, Eric Idle, Lauv & Julia Michaels

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kenan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Mean Girls”, Daxx Nielsen

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Chris Sullivan, Lil Rel Howery, Sabrina Carpenter

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Carol Anderson

Conan: Anna Faris, Kyle Kinane, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets