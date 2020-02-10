The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Pius XIII’s followers flock to Venice when there’s a sudden change in his condition as the pope’s response to a brutal attack in France gains him some new admirers.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm and Jessica team up to track down the Carousel Killer who has a personal vendetta against the Whitly family.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Owen must deal with the aftermath of chemo while the rest of the rescue squad responds to emergencies including a brawl at a male strip club and a fire at a bull semen factory. Who got their hands on Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar speech before writing this episode?

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Billy and Grace begin to worry when Spencer starts pushing himself too hard on the field and off.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lynn meets Gravedigger, a metahuman on the Markovian side as the team rushes to save her.

McMillion$ (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — The FBI investigates two prominent figures they believe might be behind the scam: a former cop and a member of a notorious East Coast mob family.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dr. Lever continues to try to break up Shaun and Lea as Shaun treats a social media influencer, who thanks him with some unwanted attention online.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Harrison Ford, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty & Sueco the Child

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Janet Jackson, Jane Levy, Jo Firestone

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Oliver, Alex Ebert

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Claire Danes, Zach Woods, Gov. Gavin Newsom, drummer Elijah Wood

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Dr. Phil McGraw, Lana Condor, Green Day

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tochi Onyebuchi

Conan: Elijah Wood