What’s On Tonight: ‘The Resident’ Returns And ‘The Passage’ Premieres

Fox

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Resident returns with a familiar face gracing the hall of Chastain. Lane Hunter is back, and the families of the victims she “treated” are rightfully pissed off about her lack of prison time. Lane uses her freedom to continue blackmailing Dr. Bell while Conrad buries himself in work to cope with the news of his father’s diagnosis.

The Passage (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this sci-fi thriller follows a dederal agent tasked with bringing in a 10-year-old girl who is the latest test subject of a sketchy organization called Project NOAH.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Colton begins his search for love by having eight bachelorettes go on a group date where they share the very intimate stories of their “firsts” with him. The only thing that makes this bearable is the appearance of Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Malcolm and Marty come to the rescue when Dave and Gemma’s elaborate plans for Grover’s birthday party go awry and Calvin’s gift sends one person to the hospital.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Season one ends with Jake and Claire spending a wild night out and Cooper debuting new music for fans.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Higgins’ and Kumu’s lives are put in danger after Magnum decides to help a woman find her missing cousin, who just so happens to be a Russian fugitive.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ben helps Cal to clear Captain Daly’s name after what happened to Flight 828, but their investigation uncovers a conspiracy that stems all the way back to the day the plane disappeared.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The show’s midseason premiere picks up with the hospital still under quarantine as Shaun struggles to operate on patients in a noisy E.R.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anne Hathaway, Colton Underwood, Jacob Banks

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Samuel L. Jackson, Judd Apatow, Mo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James McAvoy, Sonequa Martin-Green, Kane Brown

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Allison Williams, Ryan Eggold, Sam Richardson, Jason McGerr

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Claire Foy, Andie MacDowell, Freya Ridings

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Derek Waters