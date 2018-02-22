Amazon



The Tick (Amazon) – The Tick is back to finish out its first season. We left off with our frustrated hero Arthur facing off against mass murdering maniac The Terror with help from The Tick. The second half of the season focuses on some recently introduced characters including a heroic dog trying out a new career as a memoirist and another vigilante named Superian who has some old-fashioned ideas about what a superhero should be.

Portlandia (IFC, 10:00 p.m.) – Fred and Carrie go to extreme lengths to prepare for a natural disaster while Kath and Dave perfect the art of photo booth selfies and Jamie’s co-workers invent ingenious ways to help her get over a cold.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Short Track, Figure Skating (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The ladies figure skating finals kick off coverage tonight as men and women’s speed skating continues.

The Bachelor Winter Games (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining contestants compete in some Olympics-sized events and find love before everyone reunites for a shocking tell-all.

Seven Seconds (Netflix) – Netflix gives us another gritty crime drama, this time focusing on a white policeman who accidentally runs over a young black kid while rushing to make it to the birth of his first child. As his colleagues help him to cover up the crime, the kid’s parents fight for justice.

Ugly Delicious (Netflix) – Chef David Chang wants people to be okay with making yummy food that probably won’t look good on your Instagram feed. In his new docuseries, Chang visits with cooks to discuss their favorite “ugly” dishes and to chow down with celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and Nick Kroll.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Oprah Winfrey, Timothee Chalamet, Andra Day & Common

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Christine Baranski, Constance Zimmer, Bon Jovi

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gary Oldman, Greta Gerwig, Bruno Major

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lupita Nyong’o