What’s on Tonight: Tim Allen Still Sucks

Last Man Standing (ABC) — Oh look, Elvira’s still alive. This is not what I was talking about when I said I loved Halloween episodes.
The Real Rocky (ESPN) — ESPN’s documentary about Chuck Wepner, “the Bayonne Bleeder,” a former Marine who was a New Jersey state heavyweight boxing champion. Wepner got knocked out by Sonny Liston and George Foreman before having a career resurgence that led to a fight with Muhammad Ali, against whom he lasted 15 rounds. That fight inspired Sylvester Stallone to write Rocky.
Sons of Anarchy (FX) — Word on the street is that tonight’s episode is the best of the season so far. I admit, I lost my passion for “SOA” for a couple weeks early in the season, so I look forward to this pulling me back in.
The X Factor (Fox) — Yay, live performances. Five of the 17 finalists will be sent home.
Zombies: A Living History (History) — It’s not so much a history of zombies as it is a history of cultures having stories about zombies. Slight difference. Although as zombie histories go, World War Z can’t be beat. That book will rock your face off.
Rachel Zoe Project (Bravo) — Season finale. Bitchface McUnterson takes her newborn baby to work.
Top Shot (History) — Season finale. Wouldn’t it be awesome if the two finalists had to hunt each other down in a sniper duel, like Enemy at the Gates or Carlos Hathcock’s battles with Viet Cong snipers? What? They’re on a reality show. Their lives have no meaning anyway.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Leno kinda trumps everyone else with Barack Obama. Elsewhere: Eddie Murphy on Letterman; Hugh Laurie and Snooki on Kimmel; Abigail Breslin on Fallon; and Zach Galifianakis and Aaron Paul on Conan.
I’m with you on SOA. I think my biggest issue is that the story arcs with the cartel and Clay / JT’s letters have turned the club from antiheroes to plain old villains. There’s nobody left to root for.
Same thing happened to me with SOA. Am i allowed to mention plot points from the last 2 episodes? I think thats fair, right. Yeah, well fuck it spoiler alert or whatever.
I do not under any circumstances understand Clay’s motives here. He is afraid of the repercussions on his and Jax’s relationship if Jax finds out that Clay had his father killed, and his solution is to have his wife and mother of his children killed? Thats fucking retarded and not in a “he’s a desperate man” sense but in a “i dont think the writers totally thought this through.”
In NO WAY does Obama trump Aaron Paul and Zack G.
And as for SoA, I’m still on board. I’m surprised by the prominent use of some of the lesser characters (tatoo head guy and eye missing prison guy, by name).
What Clay has to be afraid of now isn’t Jax turning on him, it’s Jax and every single member of the club murdering him for offing Jax’s old man.
Congratulations, Herman Cain, you just got my vote for 2012.
I laughed when I heard Rachel Zoe claim she had more influence in the fashion world than Anna Wintour…
I started watching SOA on Netfilx due to the great comments about it on this very site…but after 4 episodes of season one, I’ve stopped watching it. It seems cheesy to me. Jax doesn’t seem believable. And it’s pretty boring.
I’m still full in with Sons, but I’ve heard good things about tonight’s show and I’ll admit they need to up their game.
Rumour has it that they are actually thinking of writing out Ron Pearlman because he’s getting a lot of movie work.
On SOA…..I hope….and expect….that one day Opie will awaken from his drug-coma and remember that his WIFE was killed by two of his “close” associates……and he has done NOTHING to avenge her.
HOW can he be OK with this?
@Dachshund – Keep on watching. The first half is pretty slow and clunky, moving the pieces around, but the second half really takes off.
All the actors get better as the show goes on. Jax is brilliant by the end of season two.
@Smegga: I will take your advice and continue on…how can I not trust a floppy eared Corgi!
@thecursor: I will totally go there if I have the chance…but I really hope she has the full makeup and getup on…
That’s a hell of an idea for a Top Shot finale. Some of the challenges are getting repetitive. They need to spice it up. They could do some theme challenges next season, like:
-Hot Potato Hand Grenade
-So You Think You Can Out Run A M1-Abrams M240 Machine Gun
-Fire A Mortar At The Other Guy On The Other Team
-Re-assemble Your Rifle In Under 30 Seconds Or Gunny Kicks You In The Dick
-Shoot Colby Donaldson “On Accident”
“I laughed when I heard Rachel Zoe claim she had more influence in the fashion world than Anna Wintour…”
Look, I hate Rachel Zoe as much as the next person but there’s not way we should know how ridiculous this statement is.
But we do, which speaks for itself.
I wish you hadn’t mentioned Enemy at the Gates. I waited eagerly for that movie for sixteen months. I will never forget that because I hated what I saw so much it’s burnt into my brain forever.
Dachsund, as Smegga said, the show hits its stride halfway through that first season. Skip ahead if you want, you won’t miss a whole lot. And season two is the tits.
I’m head ing over to Charming for a face full of that gourmet chili. Chucky gives it two thumbs up!
I’m still in on SoA. I’ll admit that Clay’s decision making is hard to believe and the plot has gotten a little grandiose if you will, but those are minor flaws. It’s still one of the best shows on TV.
Question for the board: is Last Man Standing better than Once Upon a Time?
The secret to happiness is low expectations. Once you embrace that, Once Upon a Time is the better show.
Lobo Sonora, the rival mexican cartel.
(SOA Spoiler Alert)
Disappointed in Season 4, and Piney/Clay couldn’t have been more telegraphed after Piney’s ultimatum, but now maybe that we’ve killed someone off, shit will get real, quick.
* spoiler alert *
Yes, and I’m sure that the club will completely believe that Lobo Sonora killed Piney sloppily in his cabin and signed the crime scene in his blood, as opposed to their normal modus operandi of kidnapping, torturing, and beheading people then delivering their various parts loudly and anonymously.
I’ll keep watching, but it’s getting harder and harder to give Sutter the benefit of the doubt that this is more than just sloppy writing, and that this will all makes sense in the end.