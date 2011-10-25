What’s on Tonight: Tim Allen Still Sucks

#What's On Tonight
10.25.11 7 years ago 23 Comments

Last Man Standing (ABC) — Oh look, Elvira’s still alive. This is not what I was talking about when I said I loved Halloween episodes.

The Real Rocky (ESPN) — ESPN’s documentary about Chuck Wepner, “the Bayonne Bleeder,” a former Marine who was a New Jersey state heavyweight boxing champion. Wepner got knocked out by Sonny Liston and George Foreman before having a career resurgence that led to a fight with Muhammad Ali, against whom he lasted 15 rounds. That fight inspired Sylvester Stallone to write Rocky.

Sons of Anarchy (FX) — Word on the street is that tonight’s episode is the best of the season so far. I admit, I lost my passion for “SOA” for a couple weeks early in the season, so I look forward to this pulling me back in.

The X Factor (Fox) — Yay, live performances. Five of the 17 finalists will be sent home.

Zombies: A Living History (History) — It’s not so much a history of zombies as it is a history of cultures having stories about zombies. Slight difference. Although as zombie histories go, World War Z can’t be beat. That book will rock your face off.

Rachel Zoe Project (Bravo) — Season finale. Bitchface McUnterson takes her newborn baby to work.

Top Shot (History) — Season finale. Wouldn’t it be awesome if the two finalists had to hunt each other down in a sniper duel, like Enemy at the Gates or Carlos Hathcock’s battles with Viet Cong snipers? What? They’re on a reality show. Their lives have no meaning anyway.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Leno kinda trumps everyone else with Barack Obama. Elsewhere: Eddie Murphy on Letterman; Hugh Laurie and Snooki on Kimmel; Abigail Breslin on Fallon; and Zach Galifianakis and Aaron Paul on Conan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSLAST MAN STANDINGWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP