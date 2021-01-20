Celebrating America (NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, and NewsNOW from Fox, 8:30pm) — Tom Hanks celebrates a fresh chapter in U.S. History following the daytime inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make remarks, and they’ll be joined by musical guests including Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons.

C.B. Strike (HBO, 10:00pm) — This limited series is adapted from the novels of Robert Galbraith (J.K. Rowling) and follows a London-based private detective who investigates the most complex cases with the help of his military training. In the debut episode, Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott find themselves at odds while finding themselves confronted by a frightening new case.

Daughter from Another Mother (Netflix series) — Two women discover that their babies were inadvertently switched at birth, so they do what they have to do: develop a plan to unite as a single, very strange family.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Peter CottonTale, Chance The Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, and Chicago Children’s Choir

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — John Oliver

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz, Hunter Schafer, Playboi Carti

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Dakota Johnson, musical performance by AJR

In case you missed these picks from last Wednesday:

Everyone Is Doing Great (Hulu/Endeavor Series) — A little lightness will come in handy right about now, so this series from One Tree Hill alums James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti could hit the spot. Lafferty and Colletti star as former TV A-listers, who happened to play vampires on an enormously popular series called Eternals. Five years later, things are pretty damn awkward in their careers and lives, so it’s time for a late coming-of-age spin. The show found popularity with two episodes on the 2018 festival circuit, so the duo crowdfunded the rest of the season.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix limited series) — This spellbinding docuseries dives deep into the investigation of brutal serial killer Richard Ramirez, who terrorized Los Angeles in the mid 1980s. Law enforcement found themselves puzzled by Ramirez’s apparent lack of rhyme or reason, given that his series of murders and sexual assaults at first appeared to be disconnected. After round-the-clock work by the members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, breaks in the case eventually arrived, and this series seeks to paint a portrait of how citizens feared becoming the next victim in this real-life horror story.