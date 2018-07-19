NBC

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two of the quirky crime comedy series begins with Josh Segal and Associates scoring their first case, defending Lavinia Peck Foster, the eccentric First Lady of East Peck, who was found with her husband Edgar’s corpse in a suitcase in her trunk. Kristin Chenoweth is the big name this season, and she’s a national treasure.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Franklin struggling to keep up with the demands of a growing business while Teddy is forced to find allies after being cut off from the CIA.

Doctor Who (BBC, 8:00 p.m.) – BBC is giving Doctor Who fans a never-before-seen episode tonight complete with an appearance by the original cast of the show.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Tandy and Tyrone inch closer to finding justice on the eight-year anniversary of their families’ deaths.

Take Two (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A terminally ill man, who discovers he was misdiagnosed, hires Eddie and Sam to protect him from the hitman he employed to kill him and make his death look like an accident.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A new set of challengers face off against the Four tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – A live vote ends with one houseguest getting kicked out while the remaining roomies compete for the next Head of Household.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Mario Cantone, Cheryl Hines, Adam Pally, Caroline Rhea, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Niecy Nash are the panelists tonight.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – An old enemy targets Teresa’s new Phoenix winery and while she’s defending her business, she finds romance with an old friend.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee visits an old friend of Earl’s to question him about an operation in Vietnam before joining his team in crashing an event in D.C. where another operative is on a mission of his own.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – The guys try to convince a legendary sportscaster to come on board as a celebrity spokesperson for one of their clients.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jim Gaffigan, Antonio Brown, Imagine Dragons

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Pierce Brosnan, Pusha T featuring 070 Shake

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Denzel Washington, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, Carmen Lagala

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amanda Seyfried, Katy Tur, Brandi Carlile, Emmanuelle Caplette

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal