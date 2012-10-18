What’s On Tonight: Ugh, Ryan Lochte On ’30 Rock’ (Also, That Obama Guy On The ‘Daily Show’)

#What's On Tonight #30 Rock
10.18.12 5 years ago 7 Comments

30 Rock (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Please don’t misinterpret my “ugh” as an orgasmic “ugh.” It’s the kind of “ugh” that you mutter when you see Paula Deen make mouth love with a cannoli, or in this case, when a remarkably daft swimmer guest stars on a great sitcom. Or maybe I’m just bitter 30 Rock didn’t cast his lovely sister.

The Office (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Dwight rents a bus to use as his office (“Ass, gas, or Battlestar Galactica DVDs, no one rides for free”), while Jim uses pie to cheer up Pam. That doesn’t sound as multidimensional as last season’s “Nellie learns how to eat a taco” plot, which I’m glad I forgot about until now, otherwise I would have been pissed that it didn’t win every Emmy.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — The mysterious Congressman Murray is finally revealed. He’s played by Adam Harrington, which should appease the 12 people who watched The Mob Doctor pilot and thought to themselves, “I hope that Harrington fellow…wait. This isn’t NCIS.”

Little Shop of Gypsies (TLC, 10 p.m.) — SPOILER. A giant plant named Tawdry eats all the gypsies, before making its way to TLC headquarters in Florida (probably), where Tawdry destroys everyone and everything in sight. The next day newspaper headlines read, “Hero Plant Saves World.”

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia/The League (FX, 10 p.m.) — The gang recycles their trash (the return of Trash Man?!?), and the league argues whether Chalupa Batman McArthur should be circumcised. Speaking of penises: JENNY AND SHIVA KISSING GIF.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Matthew Fox, Emily VanCamp, and Paul Weller on Kimmel; Kelsey Grammer, Casey Wilson, and Ben Hague on Ferguson; Jeff Goldblum and Maggie Q on Conan; Barack Obama on Stewart; and the Killers on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#30 Rock
TAGS30 ROCKWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 15 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP