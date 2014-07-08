What’s On Tonight: Viewers Are Coming Around To FX’s ‘Tyrant’

Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — I’m not sure where everyone is with this. The premiere ratings were middling, it attracted both good and bad reviews, as well as some controversy, and then it kind of went quiet. However, FX — through press releases — has been publicizing the fact that the second episode of the series saw viewer gains, especially among the 18-49 demo, so maybe viewers are slowly coming around. I’m still watching.
Drunk History/Nathan For You (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Your best comedy bets for the night. Sybil Ludington takes a midnight ride during the American Revolution on Drunk History and Nathan for You has plans for a Hollywood souvenir shop.
Perception (TNT, 10 p.m.) — This show, starring Eric McCormack and Rachel Leigh Cook is in its third season, and either this is the first I’ve ever heard of it, or it’s such an incredibly bland-sounding procedural that I forget about it every time it’s mentioned.
Night Shift (NBC, 10 p.m.) — The summer hit series has been picked up for a second season. I don’t remember the last time a summer scripted series on a network got an actual renewal.
Inside The Walking Dead — A documentary exploring the special effects of the show. Also, a cry of help from AMC, which has nothing going on until The Walking Dead returns this fall.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Joan Rivers is on Letterman; Chris Colfer is on Fallon; Tim Meadows is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has the Kratt Brothers(!); and everything else is still in rerun.
So how many rapes on Tyrant tonight, 3?
During the last season of American Horror Story, I was wondering if they were gonna go for more than 2 non-consensual handjobs all season. Alas, that was as far as they got.
I think the averageness of Tyrant makes the later seasons of Homeland look really good. I really don’t know if I’m gonna give the third episode a shot because I couldn’t care less about the plot.
In better news, really excited about Nathan for You tonight, who’s premiere episode had me laughing pretty hard.
Perception is pretty much cut from the same cloth as Elementary, The Mentalist, (and House to some degree).
-Guy who is unusually perceptive
-Has some kind of personal problem, in this case schizophrenia
-Law enforcement people he works with tolerate him because he’s good at solving crimes
-Every episode ends with him having an epiphany which leads to the crime being solved
Lather, rinse, repeat.
And that show with Jeff Goldblum where he saw the dead people… they werent ghosts but figments of his imagination as well.
Sullivan and Son on TBS is a damn good show too. If you’re going to mention anything that is related to the nonsense that is the Walking Dead, you should at least mention Sullivan and Son. Give it a watch people!
As for Tyrant, 2 episodes in and I’m hooked. I think FX has found another excellent show for their arsenal.
Of course you don’t remember, Dustin, you’ve been living under a dome.
Hey AMC, if you’re hurting for viewers that bad, why don’t you try showing FULL SEASONS of your shows instead of “half-seasons” that are a year apart (aka two short seasons)
Guess I am in the minority, but digging Tyrant so far, at least for a summer show. It and Wilfred (only sticking there to see how it ends) are only shows watching right now. At least until The Bridge returns…and maybe The Strain.
I’m with you, it’s an actual show that’s not about cops, hospitals or cops. The second episode was better than the pilot.
Agreed. If I remember correctly, Justified started off as a bit of a procedural; didn’t really take off until midseason of season 1. Unless the show is just unbearably bad (i.e. Halt And Catch Fire), I feel like you’ve got to give it at least half-a-season to find its rhythm.
Eh Justified had charm right from the start. I mean Olyphant is one suave mother, and you had Boyd Crowder in the pilot. Tyrant has the most boring dude at its helm and his idiotic family.
Its like 24 without cool Jack Bauer, but all the idiocy of his family.
With you on Tyrant as well, very well done so far.
With no Game of Thrones we gotta fill our rape qouta somehow.
Wait, Perception has Rachel Leigh Cook and Lavar Burton? Where do I sign up?