What’s On Tonight: Viewers Are Coming Around To FX’s ‘Tyrant’

Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — I’m not sure where everyone is with this. The premiere ratings were middling, it attracted both good and bad reviews, as well as some controversy, and then it kind of went quiet. However, FX — through press releases — has been publicizing the fact that the second episode of the series saw viewer gains, especially among the 18-49 demo, so maybe viewers are slowly coming around. I’m still watching.

Drunk History/Nathan For You (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Your best comedy bets for the night. Sybil Ludington takes a midnight ride during the American Revolution on Drunk History and Nathan for You has plans for a Hollywood souvenir shop.

Perception (TNT, 10 p.m.) — This show, starring Eric McCormack and Rachel Leigh Cook is in its third season, and either this is the first I’ve ever heard of it, or it’s such an incredibly bland-sounding procedural that I forget about it every time it’s mentioned.

Night Shift (NBC, 10 p.m.) — The summer hit series has been picked up for a second season. I don’t remember the last time a summer scripted series on a network got an actual renewal.

Inside The Walking Dead — A documentary exploring the special effects of the show. Also, a cry of help from AMC, which has nothing going on until The Walking Dead returns this fall.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Joan Rivers is on Letterman; Chris Colfer is on Fallon; Tim Meadows is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has the Kratt Brothers(!); and everything else is still in rerun.