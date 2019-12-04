Vikings (History, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Vikings returns just after Ivar the Boneless flees Kattegat. He meets a mysterious stranger on his journey, one who forces him to confront his past and the strange memories he keeps having that somehow relate to the saga of the enigmatic genius, Floki. Later, Bjorn struggles with his new kingship and realizes he can’t rely on his mother for help. Ivar meets his match in a ruthless ruler named Prince Oleg.
The Moodys (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star in this three-night holiday event series about a dysfunctional family who gathers for the season at their childhood home in Chicago and hashes out the worst parts of their year while trying to keep their Christmas celebrations afloat.
87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree takes place tonight. John Legend, Brett Eldredge, Gwen Stefani, Julianne and Derek Hough, Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, NE-Yo, Straight No Chaser, and the Radio City Rockettes are all slated to perform before a handful of TODAY Show hosts turn on the bulbs.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — As the seniors at Riverdale High anxiously await their college acceptance letters, the town’s residents begin receiving disturbing videotapes in the mail.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After Barry and Erica’s squabbling gets to be too much for Geoff, they come up with a new housing plan that changes everything. Meanwhile, Beverly inks a deal for her cookbook under the condition that Adam rewrites it.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The four remaining singers perform for the judges tonight.
Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Coach Mellor becomes a bit too aggressive in his coaching of the school’s Pokemon club and Lainey earns extra money working at a video rental store.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Dunphys make room when Dylan’s hippie mom and Claire’s lonely stepdad move in for the holidays.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy learns that the car wreck that left one of her friends near-death was no accident so she and the crew investigate the vehicle in question and end up taking a detour into the metaphysical world.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie has to give “the talk” to Graham when he brings Douglas’ box of 1950s Playboy magazines for show and tell.
Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dex confronts her past when she’s hired by Sue Lynn to investigate a case with the widow of Dex’s former flame.
Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The crafters pair up to make a couple’s costume before building a house for their furry friends.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tom Holland, Ana Gasteyer, Adam Levine, Angel Olsen
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Alanis Morissette
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Eddie Redmayne, Pharrell Williams
The Late Late Show With James Corden: John Travolta, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Brittany Howard
Conan: Kristin Chenoweth