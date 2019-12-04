Vikings (History, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Vikings returns just after Ivar the Boneless flees Kattegat. He meets a mysterious stranger on his journey, one who forces him to confront his past and the strange memories he keeps having that somehow relate to the saga of the enigmatic genius, Floki. Later, Bjorn struggles with his new kingship and realizes he can’t rely on his mother for help. Ivar meets his match in a ruthless ruler named Prince Oleg.

The Moodys (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star in this three-night holiday event series about a dysfunctional family who gathers for the season at their childhood home in Chicago and hashes out the worst parts of their year while trying to keep their Christmas celebrations afloat.

87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The annual lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree takes place tonight. John Legend, Brett Eldredge, Gwen Stefani, Julianne and Derek Hough, Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, NE-Yo, Straight No Chaser, and the Radio City Rockettes are all slated to perform before a handful of TODAY Show hosts turn on the bulbs.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — As the seniors at Riverdale High anxiously await their college acceptance letters, the town’s residents begin receiving disturbing videotapes in the mail.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After Barry and Erica’s squabbling gets to be too much for Geoff, they come up with a new housing plan that changes everything. Meanwhile, Beverly inks a deal for her cookbook under the condition that Adam rewrites it.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The four remaining singers perform for the judges tonight.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Coach Mellor becomes a bit too aggressive in his coaching of the school’s Pokemon club and Lainey earns extra money working at a video rental store.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The Dunphys make room when Dylan’s hippie mom and Claire’s lonely stepdad move in for the holidays.