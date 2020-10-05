If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — So far, this show’s followed a dreamy narrative, but tonight, sh*t gets real, Euphoria-style. The entire episode is essentially a hedonistic party that follows a quickie marriage for a soldier on the fast-track to deployment. Sure, this relationship will last, right? Probably not, but it’s a party that no one will forget and helmed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, who’s taking his first stab at a TV series with less nihilism than the Zendaya-starring series.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix documentary) — This doc follows the life of the man who’s seen more of this Earth’s national state than any other person over the course of 90 years. Challenges on every continent shall be addressed while the movie hopes to spread optimism to future generations.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — Kim Cattrall returns to TV in a super-soapy turn, and this week, Ginger’s live, televised baptism is causing an uproar. Elsewhere, Jason’s lies that were also exposed on TV are causing troubles.

Manhunt: Deadly Games (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — This week, Richard Jewell fights back against both the FBI and the press that’s hounding him. As that’s ongoing, ATF Agent Embry discovers a crucial link to a serial bomber. You’ve heard the story of the fallout from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, now witness the TV dramatization (as opposed to the sensationalized movie version) of one of the most complex manhunts on U.S. soil.

The Third Day (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — Jude Law and Naomie Harris star in this series, which sees Helen surprising her daughter with a trip to Osea island. However, there’s a booking SNAFU that seems more than a little bit suspicious.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jon Bon Jovi and the rest of Bon Jovi, Laura Benanti

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish, Finneas

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Jessica Chastain, John Slattery