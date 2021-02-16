Getty Image
What’s On Tonight: ‘Young Rock’ And ‘Kenan’ Bring Two Of February’s Must-See Shows Into Your Living Room

Young Rock (NBC, 8:00pm) — Dwayne Johnson’s gotten very real in interviews while discussing his difficult adolescence and young adulthood, but this show will take a comedic stance while focusing on how he hustled his way into wrestling superstardom. Soon enough, he became a household name and rollercoaster-ed toward Hollywood stardom and earned that Franchise Viagra nickname. This series will focus on all of that, but also! Expect to see exploration of The Rock’s presidential semi-ambitions when his character decides to run for office in 2032 with the help of Rosario Dawson and Randall Park.

Kenan (NBC, 8:30pm) — The longest-tenured cast member on SNL (and he’s not leaving) now breaks into the family comedy business where he plays a character named Kenan, who’s attempting to do what we all do: balance every aspect of life (and usually, to some degree, make a mess while doing it). Luckily for Kenan, he’s so much funnier than the rest of us. It’ll be something to watch him dodge an overbearing father-in-law while staying sane with his family and work, so this should be quite the stress-relieving watch for anyone who wants to see Kenan Thompson painting everyday experiences in an absurd light.

Feel free to brows our list of Must-See Shows For February, and here are the rest of tonight’s programming highlights:

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00pm) — Pharrell Williams and Kasi Lemmons get down with their own respective roots, including accounts of their enslaved ancestors.

Mixed-Ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Bow wants to go to church with friends, and her parents aren’t into it, while Santi and Jonah attempt to prepare for their own hell.

Black-Ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — After Dre catches Junior and Olivia smoking weed, he’s naturally hesitant about recreational use. Ruby then attempts to intervene while Bow wants everyone to lighten up.

Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:00pm) — A supposedly haunted hotel gets a renovation, and that doesn’t go so well for the architect, as the team investigates.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW, 8:00pm) — A dark force feeds on the vulnerable within a broken medical system, and an Indigenous man visits an Old West reenactment for their podcast and uncovers some unexpected history.

Trickster (CW, 9:00pm) — Jared realizes that only he can stop his father, and Jared is on the run with Maggie.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Bette Midler, Eiza González, Georgia Line

In case you missed these recent picks:

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime film) — Time loops somehow don’t get old, especially after Palm Springs and Russian Doll freshened-up the concept once more. In this film. two teens find themselves reliving the same day while inexplicably drawn together. It’s a love story, of course, where they weigh how and whether to escape their never-ending yet ultimately perfect day.

Into the Dark: Tentacles (Hulu film) — The monthly horror-movie series returns with a psychosexual horror-thriller about love, or love gone wrong at least, when a young Los Angeles couple falls deeply in love, only to find that their intimacy takes an enormously dark turn. Happy holiday of love, y’all.

