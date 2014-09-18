What’s On Tonight: ‘You’re The Worst’ Ends Its Excellent First Season

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — The disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons, who are either an offensive powerhouse, if they’re playing the Saints, or super crummy, if they’re playing the Bengals. I’m hoping for the latter, because I still hate the Dirty Bird.
Married (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Russ, Lina, and Jess visit AJ at rehab, where he’s trying to convince the doctors that no really, he’s good friends with Chris Elliott and they’re cops together, but they won’t listen. They never do.
The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. This show is very dark and very good.
Nazi: Most Evil (History2, 10 p.m.) — Nazis were pretty evil, but MOST evil? I dunno.
You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — Season finale. I kept waiting for the dud episode of You’re the Worst, which straddles the fine line between sweetly sour and bitter, but it never came: season one has been excellent. Expect the finale to be top-notch. Miss you already, Gretchen.
Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories (Adult Swim, 12:15 a.m.) — A horror anthology series starring Tim, Eric, Bob Odenkirk, Zach Galifianakis, John C. Reilly, and Jason Schwartzman? Yes, please.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Billy Crystal and Rose Byrne on Fallon; Kaley Cuoco and Anthony Anderson on Kimmel; Sharon Osbourne on Ferguson; Julianna Margulies and Viggo Mortensen on Meyers; Hank Azaria, Hannibal Buress, and Tegan & Sara on Conan; Bill Clinton on Stewart; and Terry Gilliam on Colbert.
Got caught up on You’re the Worst over a 2-day period. So glad I did, what a satisfying little show.
i wish youre the worst got half as much love around here as inlisted did/does.
and i was all on board for married but fuck that show. hope it dies. so much lost potential.
Love YTW but kind of hate Lindsay
She’s the best part of the show. and the rappers.
Last week’s scene with Gretchen putting vodka and ice in the food processor killed me. Season two or we riot.
The Honorable Woman is pretty legit. And also timely.
I’ll check out season 1 of YTW after the finale. I’m surprised to hear how good this show is. The trailers for the show made it look like it was going to be insufferable.
Before they premiered, I thought Married was going to be the must-watch and You’re the Worst the missed opportunity. Turns out it was the other way around.
What @JoshK said.
I’ll echo all of what Josh said. YTW is kind of the shit…Married is kind of shit. Kitty deserves better.
The league was last night
I can not get enough of You’re the Worst, or Aya Cash. I am kind of in love with her.
A thousand time this….It’s not It’s Always Sunny funny, but christ if it isn’t one of the most realistic sitcoms I’ve seen.
“Married” is fucking useless….despite Judy Greer and the other babe.
“You’re The Worst” got better….despite the “threesome scene” ….and is worth watching….