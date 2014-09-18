What’s On Tonight: ‘You’re The Worst’ Ends Its Excellent First Season

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — The disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons, who are either an offensive powerhouse, if they’re playing the Saints, or super crummy, if they’re playing the Bengals. I’m hoping for the latter, because I still hate the Dirty Bird.

Married (FX, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Russ, Lina, and Jess visit AJ at rehab, where he’s trying to convince the doctors that no really, he’s good friends with Chris Elliott and they’re cops together, but they won’t listen. They never do.

The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. This show is very dark and very good.

Nazi: Most Evil (History2, 10 p.m.) — Nazis were pretty evil, but MOST evil? I dunno.

You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — Season finale. I kept waiting for the dud episode of You’re the Worst, which straddles the fine line between sweetly sour and bitter, but it never came: season one has been excellent. Expect the finale to be top-notch. Miss you already, Gretchen.

Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories (Adult Swim, 12:15 a.m.) — A horror anthology series starring Tim, Eric, Bob Odenkirk, Zach Galifianakis, John C. Reilly, and Jason Schwartzman? Yes, please.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Billy Crystal and Rose Byrne on Fallon; Kaley Cuoco and Anthony Anderson on Kimmel; Sharon Osbourne on Ferguson; Julianna Margulies and Viggo Mortensen on Meyers; Hank Azaria, Hannibal Buress, and Tegan & Sara on Conan; Bill Clinton on Stewart; and Terry Gilliam on Colbert.