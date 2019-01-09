What’s On Tonight: The Final Season Of ‘You’re The Worst’ Is Here

FXX

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — The final season of You’re The Worst arrives on FXX, and it looks like Jimmy and Gretchen might actually be doing this thing. This thing, of course, is getting married, and while the perpetually hungover lovebirds don’t seem like the “I do” type, this season, we’ll see one really commit to wedding planning while the other half-asses their way through it all. You can guess who’s who.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — April finds herself in a dangerous situation while Natalie gets an update on Will, and Dr. Rhodes gears up for a gala honoring his hybrid O.R.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon travels to Shanty on 19th, a small eatery in Pennsylvania that’s floundering because of a feud between the restaurant’s owners and its wait staff.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry begins having second thoughts as his wedding approaches while Beverly is in her element planning everything for her son’s big day.

Grownish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Zoey must find a way to make amends after she breaks the group’s social code and upsets Jazz and Luca.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — This ’90s comedy throwback follows a young woman named Lainey, who returns to her alma mater to teach a music class when her dreams of rock-n-roll stardom go unrealized.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Casey and Naomi find themselves in a sticky situation while Severide and Kidd work through some difficulties in their relationship.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Haley and Dylan move into their own apartment before the baby arrives, but Claire and Phil have doubts as to whether they can make it on their own.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — For whatever reason, this show seems to be popular amongst the reality fan-crowd. Tonight, a new group of undercover celebs dress up in troubling animal costumes to perform some hit songs.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — King Alfred faces a new threat as a Viking army descends upon Wessex and the Saxons scramble to find someone to lead them into battle.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team travels to Turkey to rescue an American woman who voluntarily married a member of ISIS.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Miggy, Poppy, and Sophie help Will craft the perfect on-air persona after he decides to follow his dream of becoming a TV weatherman.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight and Ruzek butt heads over how to handle the fallout from the Antonio situation while Ruzek works with a C.I. he grew up with to solve a series of deadly carjackings.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Prentiss and the team fly to Iowa to investigate the disappearance of three 10-year-old children.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mahershala Ali, Maura Tierney, Jeff Tweedy

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tony Hale, Trippie Redd

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kevin Hart, Nicole Byer

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Andy Samberg, Josh Hutcherson, Charlie Hall

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Amy Adams, Tyler Perry, Mekki Leeper

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Barry Jenkins