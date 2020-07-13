Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix) — Look, we were as skeptical about this travel docuseries as most millennials who survived the High School Musical era, but, surprisingly enough, Zac Efron makes for a great guide into the sustainable living space. He partners with wellness author and expert Darin Olien to travel the globe in search of better ways of living — think Viking baths in Iceland, potato seeding in Lima, Blue Zone dieting in Italy — but he brings an everyman vibe to the show that never feels preachy or off-putting.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The action moves to the East Region as fighter Tyron Woodley and snowboarder Hannah Teter take on the next round’s group of winners atop Mt. Olympus.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — In a flashback, Terry and Arabella try to do damage control when a troubled classmate named Theo tries to rewrite the narrative of sexual consent. In the present, Terry worries over Arabella’s decision to attend a group therapy session for rape survivors led by that same classmate.

Desperados (Netflix) — Netflix dropped Eurovision and Hulu dropped Palm Springs, so this offbeat rom-com probably didn’t pop up on your radar. That’s a real shame because it’s good. Like SNL alumn Nasim Pedrad playing a relationship-obsessed 30-something who spontaneously travels to Mexico to erase a nasty email she sent her boyfriend when he “ghosted” her, good. The dude was in a coma if that helps to explain things.