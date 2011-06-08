What’s on: ‘Workaholics’ Finale

Workaholics (Comedy Central) — Season finale. An underrated comedy gem that debuted this spring, the lowbrow and absurd antics of Anders, Blake, and Adam quickly became one of my favorite sitcoms. Also on Comedy Central: Stan turns 10 on the spring finale of South Park.

Operation Repo (truTV) — Season premiere. Car thieves awesomely steal the repo team’s truck.

Extreme Couponing (TLC) — Season finale. Oh wow, isn’t it awesome the way that person only paid two dollars for thirty gallons of ketchup? French fries for everyone!

The Real World: Las Vegas (MTV) — Season finale. Oh gosh, another season come and gone. And silly me forgot to watch a single episode. Oh well.

CMT Music Awards (CMT) — It’s the Country Music Television Music Awards, now with more music! Kid Rock hosts, bands like Lady Antebellum and Rascall Flatts play, and Son Volt gets ignored once again :(

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jon Cryer on Letterman; Jada Pinkett Smith and Elle Fanning on Leno; Heather Graham on Ferguson; Glenn Close and Zoe Kravitz on Fallon; Larry King on “The Daily Show”; Peter Sarsgaard and Death Cab for Cutie on Conan; and Carson Daly and Flavor Flav on Kimmel, because the year is apparently 2001.