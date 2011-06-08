What’s on: ‘Workaholics’ Finale

Workaholics (Comedy Central) — Season finale. An underrated comedy gem that debuted this spring, the lowbrow and absurd antics of Anders, Blake, and Adam quickly became one of my favorite sitcoms. Also on Comedy Central: Stan turns 10 on the spring finale of South Park.
Operation Repo (truTV) — Season premiere. Car thieves awesomely steal the repo team’s truck.
Extreme Couponing (TLC) — Season finale. Oh wow, isn’t it awesome the way that person only paid two dollars for thirty gallons of ketchup? French fries for everyone!
The Real World: Las Vegas (MTV) — Season finale. Oh gosh, another season come and gone. And silly me forgot to watch a single episode. Oh well.
CMT Music Awards (CMT) — It’s the Country Music Television Music Awards, now with more music! Kid Rock hosts, bands like Lady Antebellum and Rascall Flatts play, and Son Volt gets ignored once again :(
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jon Cryer on Letterman; Jada Pinkett Smith and Elle Fanning on Leno; Heather Graham on Ferguson; Glenn Close and Zoe Kravitz on Fallon; Larry King on “The Daily Show”; Peter Sarsgaard and Death Cab for Cutie on Conan; and Carson Daly and Flavor Flav on Kimmel, because the year is apparently 2001.
I enjoy Workaholics, reminds me of the short excellent first season of Always Sunny. Not saying it’s a rip-off but very similar and fun. You forgot Justified.
Let’s not forget it’s “Onders”, with a hard “on.” Last week’s episode was solid as f*ck, the chin-do made me spit-take.
Workaholics is very tight butthole.
Good call showing some love to Workaholics. It’s outstanding, definitely better than the past two seasons of It’s Always Sunny. Best episodes: 1) Office Campout, 2) To Friend a Predator, 3) Piss & Shit.
Spring finale of south park already -what’s it been, like 5 episodes? Don’t work too hard, guys.
Honestly, this season, Workaholics has been the reason I’m tuning in to Comedy Central on Wednesdays. South Park just really isn’t doing it anymore for me. Plus they got Clint Howard and Marc Summers to guest star, you can’t beat that.
Workaholics is insulting to the viewers.
You don’t deserve good television.
Workaholics is so quotable and I’d really like the start a wizard rap group.
The fact that I now know that I’m not the only one watching “Workaholics” just makes my day!
In conclusion, I would totally bone their hot ass boss.
@Melissa
Search Wizards Purple Magic on iTunes. It’s real.
And yeah, Workaholics has been awesome.
Season finale? I better get on my bear suit.
I think the Workaholics finale is a repeat of the pilot…
Another vote for Workaholics. The episode where they went to the ICP concert was great.
LaSchmoove, I agree the boss is hot.
South Park is done so you respect them for bowing out (mostly) gracefully! you respect them!
I know Franklin & Bash is shunned because of the Breckin factor but I thought it might get a mention this week since the beautiful Natalie Zea was guest starring.
Her introduction was very gif worthy.
Celebrity look alike swingers party is the new theme for fall 2011.
REEEEEEEEEEEEWD
I’ve enjoyed Workaholics, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Kinda like Parks and Recreation got way better beyond the first season.