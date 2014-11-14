What’s The Deal With Kate Upton In The New ‘Game Of War’ Commercial?

“Come and play with me.” ~Kate Upton
During Thursday Night Football, Untitled Worldwide debuted a commercial for Game of War, one of the biggest mobile games in the world. The commercial features Kate Upton as Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war. She doesn’t say much in the thirty second spot but her appearance speaks volumes about the seriousness of Game Of War’s ad campaign. A campaign they reportedly spent $40 million on.
“It is fantastic to be instrumental in the start of a new era in gaming and communications,” said Upton in an email. “I love playing the part of Athena—she’s such a bad-ass character, commanding armies, slaying hydra, charging into battle—the work shows how much fun it is, and I am proud to be part of it.”
“In the production of the spots we really wanted to dial up the contrast between a dirty, gritty, medieval world and the sweet, inviting Athena,” said Eric Cosper, Untitled ecd, in an email. “She looks out of place but is very much a part of everything that is going on.”
I watched the commercial from start to finish, sooo $40mil well spent?
What’s the deal? Apparently the deal is that she was paid to be in the commercial, and therefore, is in the commercial. Another piece of hard hitting investigative journalism from Andy Isaac.
Your move Evony.
She plays a goddess and it’s not Aphrodite? Strange.
$40 million dollars. No expense spared. But when it comes to Upton’s costume, just glue some shit onto her shoulder, call it good.
And people were worried about ethics in video game journalism!
