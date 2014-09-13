What’s The Deal With Twitter Suspending ‘SNL’ Castmember Cecily Strong’s Account

As if her week couldn’t get any worse, now Twitter has dropped Saturday Night Live funny woman Cecily Strong too. The comedian was in the news after it was announced she would be getting the boot from her role as one half of the ‘Weekend Update’ team in favor of comedian and Daily Show correspondent Michael Che. Che, who is also a writer for SNL, is now the first African-American to sit in the anchor chair.
Strong has yet to comment on the late night shakeup and that may well be because Twitter isn’t letting her. If you happen to search for Strong’s Twitter handle @cecilybecily you’ll find nothing and when we tried to click on Strong’s username from this tweet that The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon first posted earlier this year, we were treated to this announcement:
Maybe Strong is behind her current MIA status when it comes to the social media channel, or maybe this is one big conspiracy orchestrated by that smarmy bastard Colin Jost who somehow was able to hold onto his chair at the desk (despite how terrible he is at actually telling jokes). Too harsh?
This article is poorly researched and inaccurate. Cecily hasn’t tweeted in a very long time and probably deleted it herself. In any event, that’s a much more logical conclusion than Twitter suspending her (despite what your headline claims with zero supporting evidence). Also, she indeed has made a statement via Instagram.
If you delete an account, there’s a different message. This one specifically says “suspended.”
I, too, would like to blame Colin Jost for this.
An Uproxx article poorly researched??? Get out of town.
But you are completely accurate as to Colin Jost. He’s the absolute worst.
What’s the deal with airline peanuts?
They are disseminated to create thirst for the purpose of encouraging beverage sales.
Clever bastards!
Yes because Twitter is now the only way you can make a public statement.
anyone else think Jost is Illuminati, Skull and bones, mason, or whatever and can do whatever he wants?
Maybe Cecily Strong makes an upward move and takes over The Colbert Report spot when Stephen moves to Late Night
Larry Wilmore might have something to say about that
[instagram.com]
didn’t mean to just post the photo … her caption reads: “I don’t see this as me leaving update, just as me being on update in a looser, goofier way that is a lot more fun for me and in a way I think I’m better at. And now I get to do features with the very funny and wonderful Michael Che! No point in being angry or sad for me for something I’m genuinely happy about! Unless you are just a person who enjoys being angry or sad. Then I guess play on, playa. Also, I danced too hard last night so now I am wearing a hot pad on my neck. Be angry and sad for me about my dumbass neck.”
Is that one of those contraceptive patches? It’s huge….so she must LIKE fuckin”……
Colin Jost is the TWC-Comcast Merger of people.
#teamwhocares
Im still bummed out over Noel Wells
I can explain this. Her Twitter was gone for a while. Someone had registered a new account with the same name; I was following it. Whoever it was tweeted in Russian.