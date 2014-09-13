What’s The Deal With Twitter Suspending ‘SNL’ Castmember Cecily Strong’s Account

09.13.14

As if her week couldn’t get any worse, now Twitter has dropped Saturday Night Live funny woman Cecily Strong too. The comedian was in the news after it was announced she would be getting the boot from her role as one half of the ‘Weekend Update’ team in favor of comedian and Daily Show correspondent Michael Che. Che, who is also a writer for SNL, is now the first African-American to sit in the anchor chair.

Strong has yet to comment on the late night shakeup and that may well be because Twitter isn’t letting her. If you happen to search for Strong’s Twitter handle @cecilybecily you’ll find nothing and when we tried to click on Strong’s username from this tweet that The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon first posted earlier this year, we were treated to this announcement:

Maybe Strong is behind her current MIA status when it comes to the social media channel, or maybe this is one big conspiracy orchestrated by that smarmy bastard Colin Jost who somehow was able to hold onto his chair at the desk (despite how terrible he is at actually telling jokes). Too harsh?

