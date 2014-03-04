What's On Tonight: On 'Justified,' A Crowe Goes Missing

03.04.14 4 years ago 20 Comments

Glee (Fox, 8 p.m.) — From TV Guide: “Tina, Blaine and Sam plan a senior lock-in to celebrate their upcoming graduation, but things go awry when Becky joins them.” Here’s the thing: I watched Glee for most of two seasons before I just couldn’t anymore, and I don’t recognize a single one of those names. Has the entire cast changed over?

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 8 p.m.) — I hate myself, but I jumped back in after taking a break. Hopefully, I’ll be rewarded by appearance of Bill Paxton in tonight’s episode instead of being cruelly mistreated once again.

New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Jess’ sister, Abby, sticks around for another episode, and she’s basically the best thing that’s happened to Schmidt’s character all season long.

About a Boy/Growing Up Fisher (ABC, 9 p.m.) — They’re both good. Watch them both. On DVR. After you’ve watched either Trophy Wife or Brooklyn Nine-Nine live, because they need the ratings more.

Cougar Town (TBS, 10 p.m.) — Someone should create a cancellation scare around this show again, so they’ll up their game. This season has been incredibly mediocre.

Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — Raylan pursues a “missing” member of the Crowe family. Is this Dilly (or his body)? or a newly missing member of the Crowe family? Say, Kendal?

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Michael Keaton is on Dave; Fallon has Chelsea Handler; Jane Lynch is on Kimmel; Elijah Wood is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Alison Williams; and Betty White is on Conan.

