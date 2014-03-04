What's On Tonight: On 'Justified,' A Crowe Goes Missing

Glee (Fox, 8 p.m.) — From TV Guide: “Tina, Blaine and Sam plan a senior lock-in to celebrate their upcoming graduation, but things go awry when Becky joins them.” Here’s the thing: I watched Glee for most of two seasons before I just couldn’t anymore, and I don’t recognize a single one of those names. Has the entire cast changed over?
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 8 p.m.) — I hate myself, but I jumped back in after taking a break. Hopefully, I’ll be rewarded by appearance of Bill Paxton in tonight’s episode instead of being cruelly mistreated once again.
New Girl (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Jess’ sister, Abby, sticks around for another episode, and she’s basically the best thing that’s happened to Schmidt’s character all season long.
About a Boy/Growing Up Fisher (ABC, 9 p.m.) — They’re both good. Watch them both. On DVR. After you’ve watched either Trophy Wife or Brooklyn Nine-Nine live, because they need the ratings more.
Cougar Town (TBS, 10 p.m.) — Someone should create a cancellation scare around this show again, so they’ll up their game. This season has been incredibly mediocre.
Justified (FX, 10 p.m.) — Raylan pursues a “missing” member of the Crowe family. Is this Dilly (or his body)? or a newly missing member of the Crowe family? Say, Kendal?
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Michael Keaton is on Dave; Fallon has Chelsea Handler; Jane Lynch is on Kimmel; Elijah Wood is on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Alison Williams; and Betty White is on Conan.
It had better not be Wendy. Raylan hasn’t had time to make that mistake yet.
… Or, wait, “missing” could turn out to mean “waiting for him in his apartment, in as little clothing as the FX bosses will allow”. In which case it should absolutely be Wendy.
with no GIF from Chet Manley afterward.
You forget to post one leather skirt…
Even though you are a week late on that gif, I appreciate it all the same
I gave up on Glee during season 3, but Tina and Becky have been there since season one, and I believe Blaine joined in season 2. Oh, that was a rhetorical question because who cares? Carry on.
Also, that picture of Kendall is breaking my heart. Yost better not kill him off.
I was going to say the same thing. Glee has certainly gone dreafully down hill, but Tina and Becky are both season 1 main stays, and Blaine and Sam joined as regulars in season 2, so they should be recognized.
Christ on a cracker. We all know it’s Kendall.
And I’m assuming Dustin has already seen the episode.
At this point I’m just assuming he is trolling us. No one is that oblivious.
I, too, stopped watching Glee sometime during the second season, but come on – Tina was a character since the pilot.
I love Linda Cardellini, but she’s looking rough on New Girl.
Seriously. I found myself asking “has it really been that long since Grandma’s Boy?”
Yes. Yes it has.
Exactly. Flipped it on the other night and I mean Jesus. How can her and Busy Phillips have been on Freaks and Geeks and look like they are like 25 years apart now.
Well Linda’s also 4 years older than Busy.
um, where’s the /Brooklyn 99 after New Girl anyway..gotta promote if you want ratings.
um, maybe because BKN 99 is just really not so funny??
Man I get more and more stoked for Justified every week.
Definitely the one show (especially since TWD has sucked lately) that makes me wish it was like one of those Netflix shows I could just binge watch
Team Wendy-Raylan? Team Wendy-Raylan.