What’s On Tonight: Not ‘Justified,’ I’m Afraid

Justified (FX, Not On) — The fact that Justified is taking the week off for the Olympics is the biggest story in What’s On Tonight should tell you all you need to know about what’s on tonight (hint: Very little).
True Detective (HBO to Go) — Just watch last week’s episode again. Actually, start all over from the beginning. Take copious notes. Report your findings back to us tomorrow. I’ve come to the conclusion that the key to the killer’s identity is the man (or woman) who has the most convenient access to antlers. Has anyone questioned the taxidermist?
House of Cards (Netflix) — Oh, you’re finished already? Did you enjoy it watching it that fast? Louis Peitzman doesn’t believe that’s possible. You know who it’s a “pain” for, Peitzman? People who feel like they HAVE to finish the series in one day. The rest of us take pleasure in knowing that the Netflix strategy allows us a new episode anytime we want to watch one. Like, for instance, tonight, when there’s nothing else on.
The 2014 Winter Olympics (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Or you could just do what everyone else is doing and watch the Olympics, if only to see what the Costas Eye Alert is tonight.
Cougar Town (TBS, 10 p.m.) — Andy makes a cat video for Bro Day in tonight’s episode. No, really. That’s what happens, and honestly, it’s probably the best thing that will happen in prime time.
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — The sixth season premiere. Here’s a Valentine someone wrote about Tosh.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Sage Kotsenburg is on Letterman, and because I don’t recognize that name, I’m assuming it’s an Olympian; Fallon’s second night has Kristen Wiig and Jerry Seinfeld; Bill O’Reilly is on Kimmel; Ted Danson will grace Ferguson’s set; Kevin Spacey is on The Daily Show; and Conan has Mel Brooks.
Well…looks like it’s trivia night at the bar.
The lack of Archer, Justified, Community, Parks & Rec (and to a lesser extent HIMYM) due to the Olympics are the real #Sochiproblems.
Get fucked, NBC.
IOC*
[checks with judges]
[nods]
Yes, we will accept that answer.
@JJ Jr. …the IOC never gets fucked…they’re the ones fucking everyone else
So FOX aired Brooklyn 99 last week, but not this week?
And same story for Justified. Very odd indeed. I guess these are just ordinary breaks that would’ve happened even without the Olympics. Or maybe Fox and FX expected the games to not make as big a dent in their ratings last week as they ended up making, so those networks changed their strategy. Or maybe the specific events tonight stand to attract more viewers than last week’s did.
I would think probably the former, last week’s Olympic events were, I think, team figure skating and Snowboard Slopestyle (pretty big ratings draws). Tonight is stuff like Women’s Bobsled and Snowboard Cross (not as big ratings). That’s if it is even related and not just a planned week off.
I already finished season two of House of Cards, but in any event, Netflix it is.
Damn you, Justified. Damn it all to hell. I can’t wait another week…
Hello, Netflix.
Time to crack open Game of Throne Season 3.
I guess I’ll have time to finish reading The King in Yellow before next week’s True Detective. It’s free at Project Gutenberg – [www.gutenberg.org]
It’s also free as a kindle book on Amazon.
Rural folk don’t need to go to a taxidermist to get antlers. They just need to go into the nearest clearing with a shotgun and stand very still near dawn.
Speaking of which, this past episode had a brief conversation about deer hunting. Hart does it, and Cohle took a piss on it in his typical fashion. So Hart is the one with easier access to antlers, in theory.
That’s a good point. It was kind of an off-hand comment, but now I think I’ll re-watch the first episode and see if that’s a 10 point crown on the girl.
does stars are falling remind anyone else of Under The Dome
does the antlers kind of staging remind anyone else of Hannibal
does the shooting of handcuffed suspect remind anyone else of Seven
are we being fucked with to the extent that the Yellow King / Carcosa story is interwoven in so many works of modern horror/fantasy/science fiction (including most notably Lovecraft) it’s the blueprint?
“this has happened already”
other times I thought I was mainlining the secret truth of the universe
There is a new Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a new episode of Kroll Show called “Mother Daughter Sister Wife,” so…that’s something?
And if you haven’t been watching Kroll Show it looks like this episode involves Bobby Bottleservice, so it is the best possible place to start.
I am enjoying kroll show. I like how well all the absurdness is tying together. The Canadian wheels show is ridiculous. I love the deli song too.
Are you sure Brooklyn 99 is on? I think it’d be listed here if it were on, and AV Club doesn’t have it listed either. I’m looking forward to finally catching an episode of this season of Kroll Show, with Fox and FX taking a break.
No new Brooklyn Nine-Nine tonight, I’m afraid.
I’m looking at sidereel.com’s calendar now, and they are showing an episode called “The Apartment” of Brooklyn Nine-Nine with an air date of Feb 18th.
And to further my bid to prove I’m totally not losing my mind….the synopsis:
“Jake is buried under a mountain of personal debt, and he faces the possibility of losing his apartment unless Gina can help him out. Meanwhile, Holt and Jeffords conduct performance reviews; and Rosa and Boyle encounter a weekend squad officer.”
I’ve seen this happen so many times. Someone entered in a list of episode titles and descriptions and just set each episode to show up on a schedule every 7 days without taking into account when those episodes wouldn’t actually air.
Ten bucks says it’s not on tonight. Game?
But those bastards have delays for other episodes! Just toying with my heart.
Daniel Tosh is diseased Hot Pocket meat.
But would you rape said meat?
Because that would be hilarious!
I’ve never seen a new episode of Tosh.0. I always catch re-runs, since its constantly on.
I watch Tosh.0. It allows me to appease my inner horrible person in a way that doesn’t involve me being personally horrible to people.
if you’re bored, and need a justified fix. Nick Searcy who plays Art on justified has a twitter, and from its feed I feel like hes very similar to Art. its entertaining as hell, and I now see why last week he was listening to rush limbaugh in his car lol
Game of Thrones came out on Blu Ray/DVD. There’s also that.