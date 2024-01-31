Are there better ways you could spend your time than getting mad at Wheel of Fortune clips? Yes. But also, I don’t blame for thinking it’s bullsh*t how one contestant was “robbed” of winning $40,000 during a recent episode of the game show.

Contestant Megan Carvale made it all the way to the bonus round where the category was Living Things. After getting the customary “RSTLNE” letters and guessing a few of her own, she was left with P_N_ _RC__D. Megan wasted no time in trying to solve the puzzle. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to. “You might have been overthinking a type of orchid. I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you,” host Pat Sajak said as the board revealed the correct answer: Pink Orchid.

But as noted by Decider, “Viewers at home were convinced that Carvale had guessed ‘Pink Orchid’ right as the countdown began. Because the countdown music was playing at the same time, her first guess is a bit difficult to understand.” It’s hard to tell: it could be “pink orchid,” but it also might be “something orchid.” The Wheel of Fortune community has weighed in, though, and they’re convinced Carvale should have won.

A few comments from the YouTube video:

She said “pink orchid” the first time, but they didn’t give it to her!!!!!

First thing she said was Pink Orchid, so she got it right!!!

I am pretty sure she said PINK ORCHID initially… I kept playing back and heard the same thing.

Yup….she said “Pink Orchid”….