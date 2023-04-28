When Does ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Come Out?

After a four year absence, Black Mirror finally returns to Netflix with a fully stacked Season 6 that features an all-star cast including Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, and Josh Hartnett. While we don’t have a specific release date for Black Mirror Season 6, the new episodes will arrive in June, so the wait won’t be long.

As for what to expect from the twisted sci-fi series, here’s what creator Charlie Brooker recently told Tudum after unveiling the jam-packed cast:

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” he says. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is.”

While Black Mirror will venture into uncharted waters, Brooker promises Season 6 will still feel familiar to fans, but with some twists.

“The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through,” Brooker said. “But with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

As for the cast, just check out the wall of talent: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

Black Mirror Season 6 starts streaming in June on Netflix.

(Via Tudum)