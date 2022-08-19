It’s been over three years since fans were treated to a new season of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror (remember On A Roll by one-hit wonder Ashley O?), though Netflix is doing a good job of hyping everyone up for the next season by adding in several fan-favorite actors to the mix.

The latest casting addition features Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, who recently starred in the latest season of Russian Doll and is gearing up to release the final season of AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can F*ck Himself.

Season six will also feature Salma Hayek Pinault, who recently wrapped filming up filming alongside Angelina Jolie in Without Blood. Hayek Pinault also made headlines earlier this year after replacing Thandiwe Newton in the upcoming Magic Mike installment.

Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, and Rory Culkin have also been cast to star in the upcoming season, which will feature more episodes than season five. It’s unclear who will be starring in which episodes, but an Aaron Paul/Salma Hayek Pinault interaction would be a historic piece of television history.

While no plot details have been revealed, each episode of the series tends to have 21st-century horror stories that comment on tech, social media, and virtual reality sex encounters. You know, modern-day stuff. Who knows, they just might throw in an NFT storyline in there for fun. It wouldn’t be the first time an NFT starred in a show!

(Via Variety)