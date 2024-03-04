Have you started watching Shōgun? You really ought to.

The FX series is being hailed as television’s next big thing, with frequent comparisons to Game of Thrones and Succession. Only two episodes have aired so far, so you don’t have to worry about being too far behind to catch up. And you should catch up before episode three, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow.” The logline reads: “After Blackthorne survives a brazen assassination attempt, Toranaga realizes he must ferry his allies out of Osaka or risk certain defeat.”

Shōgun season 1 episode 3 premieres on Hulu (and/or Disney+ depending on where you live) on March 5 at 12 a.m. EST before airing on FX at 10 p.m. EST.

“When I came to Hollywood, my mission was to show our culture correctly,” star Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga, told USA Today. “If there was a wall between East and West, I want to break it down. So yes, dreams come true.” Here’s more:

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

You can watch the trailer for the episode below.