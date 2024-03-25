When Does ‘Shōgun’ Episode 6 Come Out?

The latest epic drama series to the place of Game of Thrones is Shōgun, the new series based on the popular James Clavell novel of the same name. Though, unlike Game of Thrones, his story was actually completed.

Shōgun follows an ambitious English navigator who finds himself shipwrecked in feudal Japan. While the series is fictional, it is loosely based on the real-life historical figure named William Adams, who also found himself shipwrecked and became the first Englishman in Japan. The series stars Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Anna Sawai.