The latest epic drama series to the place of Game of Thrones is Shōgun, the new series based on the popular James Clavell novel of the same name. Though, unlike Game of Thrones, his story was actually completed.
Shōgun follows an ambitious English navigator who finds himself shipwrecked in feudal Japan. While the series is fictional, it is loosely based on the real-life historical figure named William Adams, who also found himself shipwrecked and became the first Englishman in Japan. The series stars Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Anna Sawai.
When Does ‘Shōgun’ Episode 6 Come Out?
Shogun Episode 6, titled “Ladies of the Willow World,” will premiere at 3 a.m. ET on March 26 on Hulu in the U.S. before airing on FX at 10 p.m. ET later that day. Here is the official synopsis for the show:
When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.
The first season (consisting of 10 episodes) of Shōgun has been praised by critics and fans alike, and if you want to get in on the buzz you can catch up on Hulu (or Disney+, depending on your location).