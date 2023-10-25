When Does Taylor Sheridan’s ‘6666’ Come Out?

The Yellowstone-verse may be one of the TV’s most popular empires, but for the last half year it’s been in a bit of a mess. Kevin Costner, star of the flagship show, has been trying to ditch it, which has proven difficult given that the now-resolved WGA strike and the still going SAG-AFTRA strike have put the kibosh on finishing the fifth and final season. There are still spin-offs, but even those are up in the air — again, thanks to the lone strike. Indeed, what’s the deal with 6666, the curiously named spin-off that’s been teased for a while now? Does it even have a release date?

The answer is: not yet. Right now the closest thing to a release date is “2024.” Over the summer, production on the spinoff was put on hold as the two strikes raged. In fact, there’s very little known about it beyond the official synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Yellowstone heads should know what 6666 is. It’s the gigantic, real-life ranch known as the “Four Sixes,” which was founded in 1879 and which Yellowstone honcho Taylor Sheridan paid a fortune to own last year. Sheridan has used 6666 to shoot some scenes for the Yellowstone prequel 1883. It’s also been speculated that it’s where he holds his cowboy camps to prep his team before shooting.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still afoot, it’s unclear when Yellowstone fans will get to see 6666. Hopefully, people will know soon.